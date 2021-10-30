England’s Amber Reed: ‘New Zealand is always a cracker of a match’

When Amber Reed was called back at training by England’s head coach, Simon Middleton, she at first feared she was about to be sent home for doing something wrong. However, quite the opposite was true as he asked if the Bristol Bears centre would like to be England’s vice-captain for the autumn internationals. Being given the role is even sweeter as the World Cup winner returns after almost a year out due to injury.

The 30-year-old has held a leadership role for some time but Emily Scarratt is usually England’s vice-captain. With the Loughborough Lightning player out injured for the four Tests over the next month Reed, who has 58 caps for England, is delighted to take over.

“Mids [Middleton] had spoken to [captain Sarah] Hunter and they had a unanimous decision for me to be vice-captain. I was surprised but it’s a massive honour to take up the role,” Reed says.

The Red Roses face New Zealand at Sandy Park on Sunday, formidable opponents who dealt England heartbreak in the 2017 World Cup final.

How the opening stages of the Test plays out will be interesting, says Reed, especially as England have little to gauge their rivals given the lack of game time the Black Ferns have had due to the pandemic.

“It’s always a cracker of a match, no matter where we are playing,” she says. “Whether it be an autumn international or World Cup final. Both teams are going hard at each other, you can guarantee that. We are really excited. We haven’t played them for a while so it’s a good chance to work them out on the pitch.

“There’s only so much you can get with analysis and obviously both teams have had changes in their squad since the last time we played each other [in 2019]. There will definitely be a bit of working out but I like the challenge of being the team that works it out the fastest and builds momentum into the game.

“We know it’s going to be a tough one. But we know we also have the tools to come out and play well, put in a performance and put them under pressure.”

England will play New Zealand twice – the second meeting coming at Franklin’s Gardens on 7 November – before facing Canada at the Stoop on 14 November and the USA at Sixways a week later. The centre says there is an emphasis on performance rather than results in the matches as preparation for next year’s postponed World Cup. But she will still hope to mirror her club Bristol’s form. The west country team have had their best start to the Premier 15s with five wins from five and the Bristol co-captain says this has laid the foundations for her autumn.

“I am a massive confidence player so when things are going well, especially in a club setting, you definitely get that lift. I have really enjoyed my rugby since the start of the season. Bristol have been going really well and I have really enjoyed the way we play.

“I think it allows you to express yourself in the framework and that’s what I want to do coming into an England setting. We have a very specific framework that is relevant for us. But at the same time I want to bring my super strengths on to the pitch to help us even further as well. So I definitely want to play well for club, it’s my first and foremost. I know England selection will take care of itself from there.”

The New Zealand match – along with all their other autumn internationals – will be broadcast on BBC2. “I think it’ll be incredible,” says Reed. “The Six Nations final against France was on the BBC and quite a lot of people watched. I know there was a bit of an uproar when the BBC showed a Flog It! repeat instead of one of the games. So for them to fully commit to all the internationals is amazing.

“I think England-New Zealand for people who aren’t so familiar with the women’s game is still massive in terms of the rugby culture that New Zealand has. Canada and the USA on the BBC as well is going to showcase what those teams can offer. Hopefully we can continue to grow the game.”