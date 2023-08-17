England aiming to host Women’s World Cup but may have to wait until 2035

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has confirmed that England wants to host a Women’s World Cup.

The FA are not vying to stage the 2027 tournament, with Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands all combining as one European bidder.

If they are successful, it would mean that the FA cannot bid for the 2031 World Cup either as countries from the same confederations cannot host successive tournaments.

That would make 2035 the next women’s World Cup the FA could feasibly bid for, and Bullingham has insisted that it is part of the organisation’s plans.

“In terms of bidding, we’re obviously conscious we’ve had a lot of tournaments,” said Bullingham. “We’ve put a bid in for Euro 2028, and that’s obviously a big commitment.

“We would love to host a Women’s World Cup one day, don’t get any doubt on that, we’d love to do that.

“If you look at the landscape, you’ve got Belgium, Germany and Netherlands bidding for 2027. If they’re successful, there wouldn’t be a European bidder for 2031.

“If they aren’t successful, ’31 becomes a possibility. Maybe they go again, maybe there is an opportunity for us to look at that.

“So it would potentially be the one after that. If you’re asking us whether we would like to host World Cups, of course, we would love to.

Host nation: England lifted the Euro 2022 trophy on home soil at Wembley last summer (The FA via Getty Images)

“If you look at the fact that there is 211 countries in FIFA and the fact is we have had the women’s Euros so recently, we’ve had the men’s Euros final.

“We’re hopefully going to secure, if we do a good job on October 10, the Euros for 2028. That’s actually a lot of tournaments in our country at one time.

“Clearly the next step would be to get a World Cup, men’s or women’s. I think a Women’s World Cup would be brilliant for us. It would be brilliant for the game and I think we could do it well.”