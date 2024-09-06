England to add Gloucester’s head of performance to coaching staff

Dan Tobin is into the England coaching fold - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

England are set to add Gloucester’s head of performance Dan Tobin to their backroom staff following the departures of Aled Walters and Tom Tombleson, Telegraph Sport understands.

The move comes after a disruptive few weeks for Steve Borthwick’s coaching team in which defence coach Felix Jones also recently handed in his notice.

Part of the new Men’s Professional Game Partnership gives Borthwick final say on all sports science and medical matters relating to players selected as part of England’s Elite Player Squad, with up to 25 players set to receive enhanced contracts.

However, there was some uncertainty around how this would be implemented after England’s performance department had been severely disrupted, with Tombleson departing after 10 years with the national side and Walters announced as Ireland’s new head of athletic performance, having previously worked alongside Borthwick with Leicester and then England.

Tombleson was popular with the squad, with current and former England players paying tribute to him after his departure was announced. Flanker Lewis Ludlam wrote that he owed Tombleson “an extra four years on his career”, while Ben Youngs added: “Hope you’re able to reflect... on how many positive impacts you had on players, you should be very proud of what you did for England rugby and individuals.”

Tobin’s appointment will now be a boost to England’s preparations ahead of the November Tests against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan at Twickenham.

A former 400m runner who was Leinster’s head of fitness for a decade before joining Gloucester in 2016, Tobin currently works as the club’s head of performance and was described by one source as a major asset to Gloucester.

Conor O’Shea, the RFU’s executive director of performance rugby, suggested earlier this week that plans were moving quickly when it came to restaffing England’s performance team.

“We’ll replace Aled. There will be someone else coming in on S&C for the England team. Aled wasn’t part of the consideration of thinking around the enhanced EPS,” O’Shea said.

“There are two sides of it and you have to remember that we have a head of athletic development in Calvin Morriss who has got unbelievable experience through World Rugby and other roles. We were already looking at bringing someone into the environment anyway so we are not reshaping it but we are well planned in some of the things that are happening.

“Having that consistency with someone of Calvin’s experience and knowhow at the very top allows the department to have consistency. It is disappointing. Of course we are disappointed. But in sport people move on.”

The RFU has been contacted for comment.