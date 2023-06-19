England 7-0 North Macedonia: Bukayo Saka scores first career hat-trick as Three Lions end season on a high

England made it four wins from four on the road to Euro 2024 with a dominant 7-0 win over North Macedonia.

For the first time since 2007, Old Trafford hosted the Three Lions and Gareth Southgate’s side did not disappoint. Where last year’s trip to Molineux was bleak, England turned on the style to finish what has often felt like a never-ending season on a high.

Harry Kane opened the scoring on 29 minutes after brilliant interplay from Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, with the striker sweeping in his 51st competitive goal for his country.

Until that point, the hosts had struggled to break down a compact visiting side but Kane’s strike proved the opening of the floodgates. Bukayo Saka rifled in a second from a difficult angle before Marcus Rashford poked in a third on the stroke of half-time.

After the break, Saka added two more brilliant goals to score the first hat-trick of his career. Newfound midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered in a pinpoint pass behind Macedonia’s backline, allowing the Arsenal forward to take a deft touch before unleashing a sizzling volley.

Minutes later, Saka would have his third after a brilliant ball from Kane had him racing through to an unopposed goalkeeper, sliding in a composed finish.

There was still time for England to send the supporters home happy as Kalvin Phillips latched onto a loose ball to roll a sixth into an empty net before Kane converted a penalty after John Stones had been hauled down during a corner.

After the longest season on record, Southgate’s side end it on a high.