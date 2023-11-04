England 26-4 Tonga: Elliott Whitehead scores in final international as hosts complete series clean sweep

Elliott Whitehead scored England's third try as they wrapped up their series win over Tonga in style

Third Test - England v Tonga England: (14) 26 Tries: Currie, Ashton, Whitehead, Newman Goals: Smith 5 Tonga: (0) 4 Try: Katoa

Elliott Whitehead scored on his final England appearance as the hosts completed a 3-0 Test series victory over Tonga at Headingley.

The 34-year-old, who retires from internationals after this game, scored following tries by Ben Currie and Matty Ashton, before home favourite Harry Newman rounded off the victory.

It completes a clean sweep after wins at St Helens and Huddersfield.

This was England's biggest margin of victory in the series.

England were on top from the get-go. After three minutes a chip kick was missed by sliding Tonga defender Tolutau Koula, who just managed to turn and ground the ball behind his own line before Ashton got there.

But England would not be denied and deservedly opened the scoring through Currie, making his first appearance of the series.

Tom Burgess punched a hole in the Tonga defence and sent Harry Smith racing through. He spiralled a pass out right which Currie grabbed, before checking back and scoring under the posts.

England continued to press and were rewarded with a second try. John Bateman held off two defenders, then laid to Harry Newman whose pass found Ashton to score this time.

Smith, whose kicking was perfect, stretched the advantage with a penalty before the break - after which Whitehead had his golden farewell moment.

England carved Tonga open once again with a marvellous multi-player move before the second row, keeping pace in support, grabbed to ground and take the adulation of the Leeds crowd.

The biggest cheer was reserved for Leeds Rhinos centre Newman, whose try added gloss to a win over a tired-looking Tonga, whose sole cause for cheer came from a Eliesa Katoa try with 12 minutes remaining.

More to follow.

Line ups

England: Welsby, Johnstone, Newman, Currie, Ashton, Williams, Smith, Burgess, Clark, Lees, Bateman, Whitehead, Mulhern

Interchanges: Walker, Dupree, Hill, McMeeken

18th player:Smithies

Tonga: Hopoate, Penisini, Hurrell, Suli, Koula, Lolohea, I Katoa, Sele, Havili, Kaufusi, Frizell, Olakau'atu, Koloamatangi

Interchanges:Fainu, Fotuaika, E Katoa, Wong

18th player: Tupou

