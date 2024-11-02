England 22-24 New Zealand: George Ford misses late chances for famous win as All Blacks complete comeback

Contrasting emotions: New Zealand celebrate after George Ford’s last-gasp drop goal miss for England (AFP via Getty Images)

With England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning heroes in attendance and parading the trophy at half-time, it felt like the script was written for George Ford to win this game with a drop goal.

As the clocked ticked into the red, New Zealand held a narrow 24-22 lead and Ford nestled in the pocket as he looked for the three points that would secure England a first victory over the All Blacks at Twickenham since 2012.

It was agony and heartbreak for Ford, though, as his attempt slid past the post and the New Zealand players celebrated wildly.

Ford was England’s hero at the World Cup last year, dismantling Argentina with drop goals, but on this occasion it wasn’t to be.

It capped off a mad end to this pulsating Test match. Moments before his attempted drop goal, Ford had struck the post with a penalty.

This result will sting for England. They suffered two narrow defeats to New Zealand in the summer and once again they were on the wrong side of a tight game.

They had looked on course for a famous win, too. A faultless display from Marcus Smith had England 22-14 up going into the final 20 minutes. Smith had kicked all five of his penalties, while he had also created England’s only try.

Smith intercepted the ball inside his own 22 and, racing forward, showed excellent awareness to pass to George Furbank. The full-back then found Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who went over to send the crowd wild.

Smith slotted the conversion and, suddenly, Twickenham believed. The try was a real moment of quality from England after a lacklustre first half.

They had profited from New Zealand’s poor discipline, with Smith nailing four penalties. The All Blacks, in contrast, played in moments. Magic from Wallace Sititi created their first try for Mark Tele’a, while wizardry from Beauden Barrett set Will Jordan away for his.

Those flashes of brilliance had put New Zealand 14-12 ahead at half-time, but Feyi-Waboso’s try early in the second period swung momentum England’s way.

Smith’s penalty on the hour mark put England eight clear and, as he went off for Ford, the sense was that Steve Borthwick’s side felt like the game was within their grasp and they just needed to close it out.

It was New Zealand, however, who roared back to win the Test. Damian McKenzie slotted a penalty and then Tele’a got his second try, just minutes before the end.

It was another brilliant finish from the wing, who held off Ford and the scrambling England defenders to score in the corner.

McKenzie nailed the conversion from the touchline and England’s late heroics afterwards were ultimately in vain.