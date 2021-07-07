England 2-1 Denmark: player ratings from the Euro 2020 semi-final

Photograph: Carl Recine/AFP/Getty Images

England (4-2-3-1)

Jordan Pickford Could perhaps have offered more resistance to Damsgaard’s centrally aimed free-kick, but all will be forgiven now. 6

Kyle Walker Comprehensively won his battle with Mæhle, and his tremendous pace gave England impetus at both ends. 8

John Stones Solid performance against an initially mobile, inquisitive Denmark front line. Became more involved in buildup as opponents dropped off. 7

Harry Maguire Usual threat at set pieces and almost powered header past Schmeichel. Composed throughout, but booked for challenge on Kjær. 7

Luke Shaw Conceded the free-kick that rocked England, but defended well thereafter and supported attacks with usual appetite. 7

Kalvin Phillips Struggled to get a grip in first half but improved. Found passing range and came close with daisycutter. 7

Declan Rice Became more aggressive after a tentative first half-hour but never quite assumed control of midfield. 6

Bukayo Saka Quiet start but, as so often, found a precise final ball to create the equaliser. Worked hard to support Walker. 7

Mason Mount Early burst into box showcased energy and endeavour. Plenty of good touches but influence waned in second half. 7

Raheem Sterling Kept coming and coming even when things were not working. Forced Kjær’s own goal and fouled for winning spot-kick. 8

Harry Kane Kept his cool – just about – when handed England’s big moment. Showed vision with superb pass in buildup to leveller. 8 (MOTM)

Substitutes:

Jack Grealish (for Saka, 69) Raised England’s tempo and had shot repelled by Schmeichel. Replaced in extra time. 7; Jordan Henderson (for Rice, 95) Introduction helped England further extra-time stranglehold. 6; Phil Foden (for Mount, 95) Twisted Denmark in knots as England turned the screw. 7; Kieran Trippier (for Grealish, 105) Assigned to help England hold precious lead. 6

Denmark (3-4-3)

Kasper Schmeichel Agonisingly close to breaking England’s hearts with initial penalty save having already performed heroics from Kane, Maguire and Sterling. 8 (MOTM)

Andreas Christensen Won free-kick for Damsgaard’s goal and defended with composure before knock eventually forced him off. 7

Simon Kjær Little he could do about equaliser with Sterling challenging. Led by example despite whack from Maguire. 7

Jannik Vestergaard Uneasy when England exposed lack of pace. Otherwise, a warrior who blocked numerous crosses and shots. 7

Jens Stryger Larsen Right wing-back had some joy as an attacking outlet but found life tough against Sterling. 6

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Smart operator who enjoyed periods of dominance in an often frayed, frantic midfield before tiring. 7

Thomas Delaney Strong midfield runner who helped push England back. Covered every inch and was missed after going off. 7

Joakim Mæhle Billed as left-sided danger but was subdued by Walker throughout and outfoxed by Sterling for decisive spot-kick. 5

Martin Braithwaite Found pockets in front of defence but only threatened with late strike. Outfoxed Rice with smart piece of skill. 6

Mikkel Damsgaard Youngster’s stunning free-kick set England reeling. Lovely runner and constant, gliding threat until being replaced. 8

Kasper Dolberg Clever mover who tried to pull England’s defence around. Forced save from Pickford but flagged offside. 6

Substitutes

Yussuf Poulsen (for Damsgaard, 67) Strapping forward did not offer enough presence to alleviate England pressure. Booked. 5; Daniel Wass (for Larsen, 67) Found himself on the back foot for long periods. Booked. 6; Christian Nørgaard (for Dolberg, 68) Introduced to shore up midfield but found it hard to get a grip. 6; Joachim Andersen (for Christiansen, 79) Centre-back plunged into fray as Denmark defended for their lives. 6; Mathias Jensen (for Delaney, 88) Unable to exert any influence on a fading side. 5; Jonas Wind (for Vestergaard, 105) Striker thrown on but could not produce late miracle. 6