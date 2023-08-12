England 2-1 Colombia: Alessia Russo the hero for Lionesses in quarter-final comeback

(AFP via Getty Images)

England booked a Women’s World Cup semi-final date with hosts Australia after a comeback win over Colombia.

Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo struck after Leicy Santos’ opener for the South Americans in Sydney.

After heartbreak at the semi-final stage in both of the last two World Cups, the Lionesses will look to go one better after coming through another big test as they look to add the global crown to their Euros triumph.

Colombia suffered an early blow when Carolina Arias injured her knee in the opening 15 minutes at a goalmouth scramble, which the South Americans survived courtesy of some stout blocks and the offside flag.

Her replacement, the combative youngster Ana Maria Guzman, upped the edge on an increasingly physical encounter which England threatened through Rachel Daly - first with a close-range header at the goalkeeper before a hit from distance that whistled over.

The deadlock was broken on 44 minutes when Leicy Santos caught Mary Earps off her line with a shot-cross that looped into the far post, a la Ronaldinho past David Seaman at the 2002 Men’s World Cup.

It set up a huge test of the Lionesses yet they levelled in the final moment of six minutes’ stoppage time, after Catalina Perez dropped a simple cross to hand Lauren Hemp a tap-in.

Another Colombia mistake helped England into the lead on 63 minutes when Georgia Stanway’s pass was miscontrolled by Daniela Arias, allowing Russo through on goal to drill home a ruthless finish.

After Australia came through a nervy penalty shootout against Australia earlier on Saturday, the old rivals will meet in Sydney on Wednesday.