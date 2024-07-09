England take 2-0 series lead as firepower overwhelms New Zealand

Alice Capsey cleared the rope twice as she top-scored with 28 off 15 balls - Getty Images/Gareth Fuller

England’s batting power proved to be too much for New Zealand as the home team beat the White Ferns by 23 runs on Duckworth-Lewis runs to take a two-nil series lead.

Rain reduced the second of five T20Is to a nine-over shootout, but that was still enough time for Heather Knight’s team to show their class, with Alice Capsey impressing in particular with a cameo of 28 off 15 balls after being promoted to No 3.

England’s total of 89 always seemed too much for the visitors, who stumbled to 42 for five after 6.4 overs before the rain came and ended proceedings. It is a fifth loss in five for the Kiwis, who after losing the recent ODI series three-nil, are now two-nil down in the T20Is. Over the past four months, these two teams have played each other on 13 occasions, with England winning 11.

After the first match of the series at Southampton, England captain Knight said that England would be using these fixtures against New Zealand to experiment with combinations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October, a mantra she stuck to as in damp conditions at Hove, she continued with her three regular spinners in Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn when the option of the extra seamer Lauren Filer remained on the bench.

Dean was the pick of England’s bowlers, taking two wickets in her sole over including the vital wicket of Suzie Bates. In all, it was a job well done from England who will consider it another professional performance as they continue to build for the World Cup.

“It’s good to deal with the chaos,” Dean said after play of the learnings England could take from a nine-over thrash.

“You know that potentially in Bangladesh things might not always go the way you plan. So to be able to adapt really quickly, whether it’s you don’t know if you’re going to be on the pitch or you’re just starting to warm-up and then it’s another hour until you’re on.

“I think 89 was a pretty decent score for a nine over game. You know that if you get a couple of early wickets that can be turned into a really hard chase as it probably proved.”

The third match of the series takes place on Thursday in Canterbury.