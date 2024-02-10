England 16-14 Wales: Six Nations player ratings from Twickenham

England ’s Ben Earl put in a man-of-the-match performance at Twickenham. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

ENGLAND

Freddie Steward An early slashing break was the last that was seen of the full-back as an attacking force, but safe as ever under the high ball. 5

Tommy Freeman A try-saving tackle on Josh Adams was a highlight but denied chances to repeat the attacking threat shown in Rome. 5

Related: Fraser Dingwall try helps edge England to comeback win against Wales

Henry Slade A steady display and very strong in defence but few opportunities to show his attacking prowess. 6

Fraser Dingwall Northampton centre’s first senior try hauled England back into the game and he played an important role in the comeback. 6

Elliot Daly Denied a second-half try and failed to make much impression in attack. May come under pressure for place in Scotland. 5

George Ford His 93rd Test began farcically with that non-conversion. Recovered well, tactical kicking was particularly impressive. 6

Alex Mitchell Scrum-half improved as game wore on and he made some vital attacking breaks before being replaced by Danny Care. 6

Joe Marler Very strong in the scrum as expected and an important part in an imposing physical display by the England pack. 6

Jamie George (capt) A powerful performance in the front row. He is proving an inspirational leader of a team in transition. 6

Will Stuart The Bath man was terrific in defence and helped give the England pack real solidity, particularly at scrum time. 7

Maro Itoje Made some vital tackles and was always an imposing presence. One of his best games for a long time. 7

Ollie Chessum His early yellow card looked harsh. Returned to the field to be taken off with head injury assessment but recovered well. 6

Ethan Roots Left England with 13 players after he was sent to the sin-bin, but impressive once he returned to the field. 7

Sam Underhill Thumping tackle on Gareth Thomas. Performed gamely in the back row but not quite back to his destructive best. 6

Ben Earl Brilliant work to power over at the scrum for England’s first try and was his side’s most influential forward. 8

Replacements

Theo Dan (for George, 72) 5; Ellis Genge (for Marler, 52) Had an instant impact in the scrum 6; Dan Cole (for Stuart, 52) 5; Alex Coles (for Chessum, 74) 5; Chandler Cunningham-South (for Underhill, 64) Made some important late tackles 6; Danny Care (for Mitchell, 68) 7

WALES

Cameron Winnett The full-back was particularly impressive in the first half and despite his inexperience looks a natural at this level. 6

Josh Adams Would have liked to have made more of an attacking impression but still looks a natural in the right-wing slot. 6

George North His return from injury was a boon to his country but this was a flat evening from Wales’s most experienced player. 5

Nick Tompkins A steady and unfussy game against many of his Saracens clubmates. Was outstanding defensively. 6

Rio Dyer The wing, just as he had been against Scotland, was Wales’s best back. He was particularly threatening in the first half. 7

Ioan Lloyd A difficult evening for the latest occupant of Wales’s No 10 shirt, who was outplayed by George Ford. 5

Tomos Williams Another strong display from the man who almost turned the game against Scotland. He has nailed down the No 9 slot. 6

Gareth Thomas He made some important carries and more than held his own in the scrum. A strong performance. 6

Elliot Dee Made a nuisance of himself throughout the game and was strong in the set-piece against Jamie George. 6

Keiron Assiratti Injured early on after that tackle from Ollie Chessum and struggled to impose himself in the scrum. 4

Dafydd Jenkins (capt) Despite his tender years is leading by example and was really impressive in the lineout. An outstanding display. 7

Adam Beard The lock rarely earns the plaudits but was excellent in a hard-grafting display and made some vital tackles. 6

Alex Mann A try on his first Test start turned the game Wales’s way before the break and he never looked fazed by the occasion. 6

Tommy Reffell The Leicester flanker was a real force at the breakdown and Wales’s best performer in the pack. A real menace. 7

Aaron Wainwright Man-of-the-match against Scotland and at the heart of the penalty try that began Wales’s early assault. Very strong. 7

Replacements

Ryan Elias (for Dee, 55min) 6; Corey Domachowski (for Thomas, 58) 6; Archie Griffin (for Assiratti, 55) 6; Will Rowlands (for Beard, 68) 6; Taine Basham (for Marin, 68) 6; Kieran Hardy (for Williams, 72) 6; Cai Evans (for Lloyd, 79) 5; Mason Grady (for Adams, 62) Yellow card gifted England late chance of victory 3