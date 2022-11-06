England 13-12 Argentina LIVE! Autumn Nations Series rugby match stream, latest score and updates today

England vs Argentina - LIVE!

England get their Autumn Nations Series up and running this afternoon as they welcome Argentina to Twickenham. With focus quickly shifting to next year’s World Cup, it’s the first of four matches on successive weekends, with clashes against Japan, New Zealand and world champions South Africa to come.

It’s the first match Eddie Jones’ side have played since their series win in Australia back in July, when Marcus Smith played a pivotal role in the decisive third Test victory. He unsurprisingly starts this afternoon, with Owen Farrell captaining from centre after passing the necessary return-to-play protocols.

As for Argentina, it’s a switch of codes for their coach Michael Cheika, who is also leading currently taking charge of Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup. The Pumas finished bottom in the Rugby Championship, but did pick up sensational wins over both New Zealand and Australia during the summer. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

England vs Argentina latest news

TRY! Cokanasiga puts England in front

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

England team news

Argentina team news

Evening Standard prediction

HT: England 16-12 Argentina

15:00 , Matt Verri

Farrell sends that straight through the middle of the posts with the final kick of the half.

Ill-discipline from both sides has been punished throughout the first 40 minutes, Farrell and Boffelli both in ruthless mood.

Cokanasiga with the only try of the half, set up from an England scrum on the 5m line.

14:59 , Matt Verri

42 mins: That might have been the plan, but England with a massive drive at the scrum and they win a penalty. Huge effort, Genge loved that.

Over to you, Owen Farrell...

14:58 , Matt Verri

40 mins: Scrum for Argentina, and this will be the final bit of action of the half.

Imagine they might be content to just claim this and kick it out.

PENALTY! England 13-12 Argentina - Emiliano Boffelli 39’

14:57 , Matt Verri

Boffelli comfortably knocks that over, he’s making the most of every England error.

Story continues

Jones won’t be impressed with the amount of penalties his side are giving up, really sloppy overall.

14:55 , Matt Verri

38 mins: This is crazy, England again with a lack of discipline from the restart and they gift Argentina a penalty for offside.

You imagine it will very shortly be a one-point game again.

PENALTY! England 13-9 Argentina - Owen Farrell 37'

14:54 , Matt Verri

Anything you can do...

Farrell keeps up his perfect record too and England have their four-point lead back.

Nick Purewal at Twickenham

14:53 , Matt Verri

Tuilagi produced a monster hit to get the crowd going, but the Sale centre was probably just venting the latent frustrations of having no real platform for attack.

14:53 , Matt Verri

36 mins: England penalty, and Itoje then gets a bit of a telling off from the referee. “You’ve got the penalty, don’t make more of it than it is.” That’s that then.

Not a huge amount of flow to this match so far, very stop-start.

Farrell going for the points.

PENALTY! England 10-9 Argentina - Emiliano Boffelli 34’

14:51 , Matt Verri

He just doesn’t really miss.

Once again Boffelli absolutely perfect when the chance comes, and Argentina close the gap to England with just over five minutes to go until half-time.

14:49 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Huge roar from the Argentina pack, Montaya wins a penalty for his side as England don’t release.

Once again they will go for the posts, looking to close the deficit to just a point.

Nick Purewal at Twickenham

14:47 , Matt Verri

Sunshine and blue skies have replaced the rain at Twickenham, and England’s disposition has brightened up in tandem.

England set camp in Argentina’s 22, with Ben Youngs’ cute chip so nearly setting Smith clear. Joe Cokanasiga powered home from a five-metre scrum, well worked with Billy Vunipola and Youngs combining the send the flying wing over the line.

Farrell’s conversion has handed England a 10-6 lead approaching the half-hour mark.

14:46 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Back to a bit of a kicking battle, before Tuilagi puts in an absolutely monstrous hit. Gonzalez on the receiving end of it.

Haven’t seen too much of Smith yet for England, beyond that bright break as he chased a Young kick.

TRY! England 10-6 Argentina | Joe Cokanasiga 25’

14:43 , Matt Verri

Solid scrum, Youngs pops it inside to Cokanasiga and he just bulldozes his way over the line!

England up and running, Cokanasiga was never being stopped from there. Easy conversion from Farrell for the extras.

14:40 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Nearly lovely from England, Youngs with a cute kick over the top and Smith is expecting it, very nearly gets on the end of it.

Carreras slides over his own tryline to touch it down. England scrum on the 5m line, pressure is building.

14:39 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Ball pops out, Gomez Kodela jumps on it but it’s a penalty England. Farrell nudges into touch, lineout right in the corner. Big opportunity for England here.

The drive has momentum, edging closer to the tryline but it’s eventually slowed down. England just over five metres out.

But they’ve lost it, and Carreras finds some space to hammer the kick to halfway.

14:37 , Matt Verri

20 mins: So then, England scrum in the Argentina 22 near the touchline.

Massive drive from the Argentina pack, they have nothing to show for it though. Time for take two, referee decides it wasn’t straight.

He’s getting frustrated at the time it’s taking to set these scrums, already been here for a couple of minutes.

14:34 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Maul from England gets them up to the 22, and Cokanasiga gets his first chance to run with the ball out wide. That wakes the crowd up.

Smith and Farrell very nearly unlock the defence, before England look to play it wide to Tuilagi. Doesn’t make it that far, scrum Argentina for a knock-on. England look bemused with that call and rightfully so, judging by the replays.

Slapped backwards by an Argentina hand - and the decision has been reversed.

PENALTY! England 3-6 Argentina - Emiliano Boffelli 16’

14:31 , Matt Verri

Again a relatively comfortable penalty for Boffelli in the England 22 and he makes no mistake, Argentina back in front.

Twickenham very subdued so far, almost silence as the ball went over the posts.

14:30 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Terrible pass from Argentina as they go wide from the scrum, doesn’t matter though they have a penalty anyway.

Back to Boffelli to put make it two from two!

Nick Purewal at Twickenham

14:30 , Matt Verri

Farrell’s penalty cancels out the Pumas’ early, lead, for a 3-3 scoreline on 12 minutes.

Wing Boffelli drew first blood, after Alex Coles was pinged for an off-the-ball tackle. Billy Vunipola lost the ball in contact, before Smith slipped chasing back for a grubber.

The Pumas stole possession, forced the penalty then slotted the goal, to take the early lead at Twickenham. England hit back straight away to settle any nerves.

PENALTY! England 3-3 Argentina - Owen Farrell 13’

14:29 , Matt Verri

Confident start from Farrell and he gets England back on terms very swiftly.

Knock-on from Coles from the restart, scrum Argentina deep in the England 22. Chance here.

PENALTY! England 0-3 Argentina - Emiliano Boffelli 10'

14:27 , Matt Verri

And Argentina are up and running, simple kick really and they have the early lead at Twickenham.

Youngs then wins a penalty for England almost straight after the restart, Farrell with the chance to respond immediately.

14:25 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Argentina get their first spell in the England 22 as they strip the ball and break up the pitch, penalty advantage too.

And it will be called back for that, looks like Argentina will be going for the posts and the first points of the match.

14:22 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Twickenham satisfied as Farrell kicks for the corner, or at least vaguely in that direction. Lineout England well into the Argentina 22.

It’s claimed by Itoje and here comes the drive. Argentina hold it up, Youngs has to get England moving again.

England going through the phases in the 22, not making much ground though. Smith with the crossfield kick looking for Steward, doesn’t quite pull it off.

14:20 , Matt Verri

4 mins: It’s been a confident start from Steward, gets the better of his fellow full-back in the air.

Think it’s fair to say the ball has been in the air for about 85% of the match so far. England run with it now, Sinckler taking them over the halfway line.

Smith sends it high again, penalty England for obstruction.

14:18 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Plenty of early kicking as we expected, Steward with lots of time to claim and call a mark.

The full-back then gets fed up of the kicking tennis, sends his to touch for an Argentina line-out.

Kick-off!

14:15 , Matt Verri

Underway at Twickenham!

Nick Purewal at Twickenham

14:14 , Matt Verri

Driving rain littered the west London roads with the threat of flooding in the hours before England kicked off their four-Test autumn campaign.

That downpour put a few dampeners on England’s plans for an expansive attacking approach, with both teams doubtless prepared to revert to tight-game safety given the conditions.

Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi were itching to form a potent midfield combination, but would have had everything crossed for their forwards to create a platform amid the wretched weather.

The Pumas had influential coach Michael Cheika back from his Lebanon exploits in the Rugby League World Cup, and all their powermonger stars on show.

14:13 , Matt Verri

Top marks for the Argentina anthem as ever, bit more bouncing than normal from the players as they try and stay warm.

A first outing for God Save The King at Twickenham for a long, long time too.

We’re ready to get up and running.

Here we go...

14:10 , Matt Verri

Players are out onto a very wet Twickenham pitch. Expect plenty of kicking this afternoon.

Time for the national anthems!

Cheika excited to face Jones again

14:06 , Matt Verri

“I always look forward to putting myself up against one of the great coaches and also a good mate.

“He’s been England’s coach for seven years and that hasn’t happened very often there. That takes some substance - it’s not just luck.

“He’s had a fair bit of success. Reaching a World Cup final isn’t too bad and he’s won a fair few Six Nations trophies. They won again in Australia this year so he’s gone OK.”

The weather... is not the best

13:59 , Matt Verri

One for the wet-weather specialists. @EnglandRugby as announced to face @lospumas at Twickenham pic.twitter.com/nKiYp3p0H0 — Nick Purewal (@NickPurewal) November 6, 2022

Jones confident England are ready to deliver

13:52 , Matt Verri

“I can’t tell you how pleased I am with the players, their attitude, focus, attention to detail, determination to get better.

“They have been exceptionally led by Ellis (Genge) and Jack Nowell in the first week of camp, and now Owen will come back and lead the side with those strong lieutenants. We feel the leadership situation has improved greatly.

“With Owen coming back we feel the three of them can do a fantastic job for us.”

(PA)

Not long now!

13:46 , Matt Verri

Jones: Farrell as competitive as anyone I’ve met

13:37 , Matt Verri

Eddie Jones has backed Owen Farrell to quickly settle back as captain of the side.

Farrell will captain England for the first time in a year this afternoon, and England head coach Jones has hailed him as one of the most competitive players he has ever coached, rating him alongside former Australia scrum-half George Gregan and South Africa’s World Cup-winning hooker John Smit.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met a player with more competitive spirit than Owen Farrell,” said Jones. “He has unbelievable desire to win, he leads from the front and he brings people with him.

“He’s up there with the top three most competitive players I have coached; Gregan wasn’t bad, and John Smit wasn’t bad either.”

Read his full comments here

(Getty Images)

And England’s grand arrival...

13:32 , Matt Verri

Visitors in the building!

13:27 , Matt Verri

Less than hour to go until the action gets underway at Twickenham.

Want a view from above of the Argentina players arriving at the stadium? You’re in luck.

(Getty Images)

New attacking plan from Jones

13:16 , Matt Verri

England are determined not to limit Manu Tuilagi to battering-ram duties this autumn.

Sale powerhouse Tuilagi has inched back towards England’s Test team, in his latest fight to shrug off years of injury strife.

Head coach Eddie Jones and attack specialist Martin Gleeson have spent months planning and plotting England’s latest creative blueprint, all of which will come unde rpressure this afternoon.

And former Rugby League star Gleeson revealed England hope their dual-playmaker system can create opportunities for line breaks with greater subtlety than simply crashing into traffic.

“You don’t want to just give it to the big fella to run into a brick wall and hope he comes through the other side,” said Gleeson. “That would be a bit rubbish, wouldn’t it?”

Read more on that here

(Getty Images)

More misery for Wales against New Zealand

13:07 , Matt Verri

Jordie Barnett, Aaron Smith and Codie Taylor all scored two tries each to power New Zealand through a 55-23 dominant victory over Wales at the Principality Stadium yesterday.

The outstanding Ardie Savea and replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho got the other tries as the All Blacks outscored their hosts eight tries to two in a winning start to their three-test British tour.

Richie Mo’unga kicked over one penalty and four conversions and Beauden Barrett got the last two conversions.

Debutant winger Rio Dyer and captain Justin Tipuric went over for Wales with Gareth Anscombe adding the other 13 points with his boot, having been moved to fullback from flyhalf in a late change to the starting line-up when Leigh Halfpenny pulled out.

Jordie Barrett going into flight mode and taking full advantage ✈️ @AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/XvZMc4mORQ — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 6, 2022

Inside the changing room!

12:57 , Matt Verri

𝗡𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 & 𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲!#ENGvARG pic.twitter.com/j7L1btgeri — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 6, 2022

Earlier this year...

12:47 , Matt Verri

England made it another successful trip Down Under as they won the third Test in Sydney to seal the series.

Marcus Smith inspired the win that day - will he step up again for England this afternoon? Wouldn’t back against it.

Technology to play bigger role

12:39 , Matt Verri

When England captain Owen Farrell picks up the match ball at Twickenham this afternoon, he will have to unplug it before starting his warm-up to face Argentina.

Sportable and Sage’s smart technology and data will be used in the new rechargeable Gilbert match balls will be used for the first time in an England Test match this weekend.

Under a cover the same size as the pressure valve sits a microchip, a PCB battery plate, accelerometer and gyroscope.

None of that tiny tech will affect the weight, flight or natural movement of the ball – Sage have worked with Gilbert for five years to make sure of it.

A team of experts have installed sensors into the Twickenham stadium framework, allowing Sage to map the ball’s movements to within a centimetre’s accuracy, in an instant.

Read the full story here

(Getty Images)

Stage is set!

12:31 , Matt Verri

Cheika balancing roles

12:24 , Matt Verri

Michael Cheika has navigated a late-night dash from Lebanon’s Rugby League World Cup camp to Argentina’s Test clash with England at Twickenham.

Cheika has been balancing coaching Lebanon in league action with his Pumas head coach day job, but this weekend almost produced a fixture clash.

Lebanon lost to Australia in Friday night’s quarter-final, with Cheika proudly leading the Cedars given his Lebanese roots.

The demanding Australian coach now goes up against old friend and former Randwick team-mate Eddie Jones.

“I’ve got two methods ready to go, a car ready and a flight from Manchester in the very, very early hours – either way I’ll be there for training on Saturday, I’ll be sweet – all the bases are covered,” Cheika said earlier in the week.

Read the full story on that here

(Getty Images)

Evening Standard prediction

12:17 , Matt Verri

Expect a close battle to begin with as passionate and committed Argentina look to make their forward power count early on.

But England will no doubt fight fire with fire straightaway, matching the Pumas up front and using their formidable midfield trio and dual-playmaker system to open up plenty of try-scoring chances.

A comfortable home win beckons after an initial scrap to kick off the autumn in style for Eddie Jones and Co.

England to win by 12 points.

Argentina team news

12:09 , Matt Verri

Argentina make only three changes to the team that lost 38-21 to South Africa in Durban in September, with Francisco Gomez Kodela and Thomas Gallo back in the front row after injury.

Their other alteration is on the wing, where Newcastle’s Mateo Carreras gets the nod over Juan Imhoff. Uncapped scrum-half Eliseo Morales could win his debut off the bench.

Argentina XV: J Mallia, M Carreras, M Moroni, J De La Fuete, E Boffelli, S Carreras, G Bertranou, T Gallo, J Montoya (capt), F Gomez Kodela, M Alemmano, T Lavanini, JM Gonzalez, M Kremer, P Matera

Replacements: I Ruiz, N Tetaz Chaparro, E Bello, L Paulos, F Isa, E Morales, T Albornoz, M Orlando

(Getty Images)

England team news

12:01 , Matt Verri

England line up with a midfield trio of Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi at last with the latter back fit again and Farrell having passed the necessary return-to-play protocols to captain the side for the first time in a year.

Courtney Lawes is missing with concussion issues, with Northampton team-mate Alex Coles handed his Test debut at lock as Maro Itoje takes on the role of blinside enforcer. Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler and Tom Curry all return elsewhere in the pack.

England’s backline power is significantly boosted by the returns of Tuilagi and Joe Cokanasiga, with Ben Youngs preferred to Leicester team-mate Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half. There is a 6/2 bench split, with Van Poortvliet and Henry Slade the only back cover.

England XV: F Steward, J Nowell, M Tuilagi, O Farrell (capt), J Cokanasiga, M Smith, B Youngs, E Genge, L Cowan-Dickie, K Sinckler, A Coles, J Hill, M Itoje, T Curry, B Vunipola

Replacements: J Singleton, M Vunipola, J Heyes, D Ribbans, S Simmonds, J Willis, J Van Poortvliet, H Slade

(Getty Images)

How to watch England vs Argentina

11:53 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: Today’s match is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm.

The Amazon Prime Video app is available across multiple platforms including televisions, with a subscription in the UK currently costing £8.99 per month.

LIVE coverage: You can also follow all the action live right here, with Nick Purewal providing expert analysis from Twickenham.

Good morning!

11:40 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs Argentina!

Eddie Jones’ side get their Autumn Nations Series up and running this afternoon, looking to continue the positives that were produced earlier this summer when winning in Australia.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and updates ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2:15pm GMT from Twickenham. Stay tuned!