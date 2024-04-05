England 1-1 Sweden: Flat Lionesses held to draw in opening Euro 2025 qualifier at Wembley

Sweden deservedly took something away from Wembley (REUTERS)

The Lionesses produced a rather flat performance in their first Euro 2025 qualifier as they drew 1-1 with Sweden at Wembley.

While Sarina Wiegman’s side could maybe take heart at not having been beaten by the marginally better side on Friday night, an error-prone display featuring missed passes and a lack of clear chances was a concern.

The defending European champions and 2023 World Cup finalists headed into the break with a 1-0 lead through Alessia Russo’s diving header, but Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfo nodded Sweden level midway through the second half and they deserved at least the point they got off England here.

The first-half took on a rather ponderous pace — both sides figuring each other out and rarely opting to press. Much of the action took place in the middle third of the pitch, therefore, with few openings of note.

Sweden conjured up the first chance, and Rolfo will feel she should have done more than skew her shot wide of Mary Earps’s far post with the acres of space the Lionesses had afforded her down the left.

England caught napping at the back 😖



Fridolina Rolfö equalises for Sweden 🇸🇪#ENGSWE pic.twitter.com/jYPdmJ6hUV — ITV Football (@itvfootball) April 5, 2024

The first and only moment of real quality in that stodgy first 45 came from England, much to the delight of Wiegman. Lauren James — minutes after swapping with Lauren Hemp and moving to the right wing — delivered a teasing, beckoning cross into the box. Sweden stood unmoved as Russo hurtled herself at the ball for a diving header that gave England the lead.

The Lionesses were pedestrian in the first half and it was not about to change. Almost midway through the second half, they were punished for lackadaisical defending as Keira Walsh did not get close enough to Rosa Kafaji’s cross, which Rolfo anticipated and headed past Earps.

Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius then ran through one-on-one with Earps but slid the ball wide — a terrible miss and a painful one for Sweden, who never found their winner.

England nearly did, but substitute Beth Mead was denied by a sprawling save from goalkeeper Jennifer Falk.

The Lionesses will fancy their chances of earning their first win of this campaign when they face Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday. This, though, was a disappointing performance and result to begin their Euros title defence.