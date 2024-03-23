England 0-1 Brazil: player ratings from the Wembley friendly

Jude Bellingham (right) tries to fend off Danilo on a night when the England man made some of his trademark driving runs. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer

England (4-2-3-1)

Jordan Pickford England’s No 1 made a smart stop from Rodrygo during the first half. Powerless to stop Endrick scoring Brazil’s late winner. 6

Kyle Walker The captain raced back to clear Vinícius Júnior’s shot off the line but soon limped off with a muscle injury. 6

John Stones Solid at centre-back for much of the contest, only to be caught out when he lost Vinícius Júnior for the goal. 5

Harry Maguire Had his horror moment in the first half, gifting Rodrygo a chance with a backpass. His place has to be under review. 5

Ben Chilwell Did not offer conclusive proof that he can replace Luke Shaw. Made a block on Raphinha but toiled in possession. 6

Conor Gallagher Struggled to show that he deserves the third midfield spot. Was sloppy in possession and exposed by Brazil’s triangles. 5

Declan Rice The Arsenal midfielder had his hands full dealing with Brazil’s creative menace. Unable to use his power to burst forward. 6

Phil Foden Another quiet display for England. Could not get into it on the right. Ineffective as a No 10 in the second half. 5

Jude Bellingham Played high and tried to seize the initiative with some driving runs. Booked for a poor tackle in the first half. 6

Anthony Gordon The winger was willing on his debut. Went close with a couple of shots, but he lacked an end product. 6

Ollie Watkins Ran the channels and almost opened the scoring after a pass from Gallagher. But England were disconnected without Harry Kane. 5

Substitutes

Ezri Konsa (for Walker, 20) Debut showing, coming on for the captain. 6

Lewis Dunk (for Maguire, 67) Gave possession away before the goal. 5

Joe Gomez (for Chilwell, 67) Appeared to be playing Vinícius Júnior onside for the goal. 5

Jarrod Bowen (for Bellingham, 67) 6

Kobbie Mainoo (for Gallagher, 75) 6

Marcus Rashford (for Gordon, 75) 6

Brazil (4-3-3)

Bento The debutant flapped at a couple of crosses but was mostly assured. Made a decent stop from Gordon’s curling shot. 6

Danilo Used his experience to stop Gordon’s runs. But there were a couple of moments when England threatened down his side. 6

Fabrício Bruno Made his debut because of Brazil’s injury problems and did not put a foot wrong. The Flamengo defender looked powerful. 7

Lucas Beraldo The youngster stepped up on his debut and shackled Watkins. Brazil have plenty of strength in depth at the back. 7

Wendell The Porto defender impressed against Arsenal earlier this month and this was another strong display. Won his duel with Foden. 7

Lucas Paquetá West Ham midfielder hit the post, shot just wide and had fun at England’s expense at times. Lucky not to be sent off. 7

Bruno Guimarães The Newcastle midfielder controlled the tempo for long spells. England have a history of struggling against smart players like Guimarães. 7

João Gomes Another comfortable performer on his first start for the Seleçao. Lost Bellingham on one occasion but contributed to the win. 7

Raphinha The Barcelona winger made little impact against Chilwell. A couple of dangerous runs in the second half offered fleeting hope. 5

Rodrygo Nimble and clever on the ball. Created an early chance for himself. Then shot wide after a mistake from Maguire. 6

Vinícius Júnior The liveliest attacker on the pitch during the first half. His dribbles worried England and his burst led to Endrick’s goal. 7

Substitutes

Andreas Pereira (for Paquetá, 71) Entered the fray and pierced England with a lovely pass to Vinícius Júnior. 7

Endrick (for Rodrygo, 71) The 17-year-old stole the show by coming on to tap in the only goal. 7

Sávio (for Raphinha, 78) 6

Douglas Luiz (for Guimarães, 79) 6

Pablo Maia (for Vinícius Júnior, 90) 6

Bremer (for Wendell, 89) 6