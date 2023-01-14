Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 32.6 Billion by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 9.7% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Estimated At US$ 32.6 Billion In The Year 2022, It Is Projected To Growing At A CAGR Of 9.7% Over The Period 2023 to 2030. The engineering software market is where engineering principles are used to solve problems with systems for designing, developing, deploying, testing, and managing software systems. The market for engineering software is a very competitive market. The major players in this market keep growing the size of the market by adding more products to their lines, expanding their customer base, and coming up with new uses and markets. At the same time, they are facing more and more competition from startups and the biggest technology and industrial companies in the world. There has been a lot of growth in technological progress because of changes in a number of new industries, such as the automotive, construction, electronics, oil and gas, and other industries.

Recent Developments:

October 26, 2022: Dassault Systèmes Partners with Sanofi to Optimize Tech Transfer and Industrialization at Its Future “EVolutive Facilities”

Dassault Systèmes and Sanofi today announced their partnership to optimize “EVolutive Facility” production at Sanofi’s future state-of-the-art modular manufacturing facilities in France and Singapore. The partnership, which expands their long-standing collaboration in life sciences and healthcare, will leverage virtual twin experiences to enable agile and flexible operations that advance Sanofi’s ambition to secure its product portfolio.

16 NOV 2022, Volumetric Video Will Accelerate the Future of 3D Content Creation

Imagine a future where anyone, anywhere can create amazing 3D media and entertainment experiences. We’re well on the way to making this future a reality, with innovative new techniques like volumetric video. That’s why we’re excited to be part of an $11 million investment in Arcturus volumetric video editing and streaming technology, along with Cloudtree Ventures and Epic Games.

27 SEP 2022, New Model-Based Workflows, Reality Capture and Extended File Support in Autodesk Construction Cloud Make BIM More Valuable to Construction Teams

Autodesk, Inc. today announced a suite of new capabilities across Autodesk Construction Cloud, making it easier for construction project teams to use and maximize the value of BIM from the office to the field. The enhancements provide all stakeholders with immediate access to model data and information that’s relevant, empowering team members to simplify workflows and make critical decisions faster. Also announced today are significant advancements to Schedule and Cost Management capabilities within Autodesk Build, the comprehensive construction management and field collaboration solution of Autodesk Construction Cloud, aimed at helping customers deliver construction projects on time and on budget.

Regional Outlook:

In 2019, the design software market category was led by the North American continent. This trend of North America maintaining its dominant position is anticipated to carry on throughout the projection period. Additionally, the increased adoption of cloud-based storage and work software by major organisations, together with the launch of innovative tools and applications for a variety of tablets and smartphones, is anticipated to support the growth of the regional market.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 32.6 Billion By Type Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software, Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software, Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software, Architecture, Other By Application Product Design & Testing, Design Automation, Drafting & 3D Modeling, Plant Design, Other By Companies Autodesk, Bentley, Dassault Systemes, IBM, Geometric, Siemens PLM Software

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Autodesk, Bentley, Dassault Systemes, IBM, Geometric, Siemens PLM Software, and others.

By Type

Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software

Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software

Architecture

Other

By Application

Product Design & Testing

Design Automation

Drafting & 3D Modelling

Plant Design

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

