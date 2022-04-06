Engineering Resins, Polymer Alloys and Blends: Global Markets

ReportLinker

Report Scope: The report is analyzed on the basis of segmentation within type, application and region. Regions are further sub-segmented within key countries. The chapter on product type entails qualitative and quantitative analysis of the below given segments -

- Polycarbonates.

- Polyamides.

- Polyacetals/polyoxymethylene (POM).

- Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT).

- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

- Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS).

- Liquid crystal polymers (LCPs).

- Polysulfones.

- Polyetherimides (PEI)/polyamidesimides (PAI).

- Polyketones/polyetherketones (PEEK).

- Polycarbonate/acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (PC/ABS).

- Poly phenylene oxide/high-impact polystyrene (PPO/HIPS).

- Polyphenylene oxide/polyamide (PPO/polyamide).

- PC/polybutylene/polyethylene terephthalate (PC/PBT/PET).

- Other alloys/blends.



While the section on application segment includes the below segments -

- Automotive/other transportation.

- Electrical and electronics.

- Medical devices.

- Building & construction.

- Industrial/power and energy.

- Miscellaneous.



Other features in this report include the following -

- Latest market developments.

- Company profiles of key players.

- Analysis of the technological landscape.



Report Includes:

- 98 data tables and 24 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends

- Estimation of the market size, and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2025, with projection of CAGR through 2026

- Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global market and highlights of the market potential for engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends based on type, application, and region

- Description of performance & technical aspects, advantages and disadvantages, properties, processing and testing of engineering resins, and coverage of latest market developments of the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including DSM, Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess Corp., SABIC IP, Teijin Ltd. and Trinseo LLC



Summary:

Engineering resins are plastic materials that possess better mechanical and/or thermal properties than ordinary commodity plastics.These resins, which possess high strength, are generally resistant to high temperatures, wear and corrosives and are often used in wood or metal replacement applications as a means of reducing cost or weight while maintaining strength and performance.



Generally, all products manufactured with these engineering resins possess better mechanical, thermal or electronic enhancements over standard plastic resins. Because of these enhanced characteristics, they are used in important and demanding applications like the military, aerospace, medical, automotive, and appliance industries. Products made of engineering resins generally possess -

- Good mechanical characteristics.

- Excellent machinability and dimensional stability.

- Good chemical resistance.

- Good wear resistance.



The engineering resins market is one of the emerging industries in the polymers market.The demand is increasing because of its characteristics like rigidity, strength, impact and heat resistant, chemical stability and which are needed in various industrial applications such as the automotive industry, electrical/electronic industry, building construction, medical applications, appliance industry, and others.



As engineering resins are cost effective, almost all the automotive companies are using engineering resins to replace more and more metal components.Replacing metal components with thermoplastics is the major growth driver.



Using plastic instead of metals reduces the weight of a vehicle by REDACTED% to REDACTED% and engineering resins also offer significantly lower tooling costs in high volume production.



The global engineering resin and polymer alloy/blend market was estimated at REDACTED billion pounds in 2020 owing to the ongoing problems of industrial closure, etc., caused by COVID-19 crisis. This is anticipated to increase to nearly REDACTED billion pounds by 2021, and then to nearly REDACTED billion pounds in 2026, which is an expected CAGR of REDACTED% over the five-year period from 2021 to 2026.



Projected growth rates for various engineering resins are typically in the REDACTED% to REDACTED% range for the five-year period of 2021 to 2026.The market is led by polycarbonates, followed by polyamides; these two resins accounted for nearly REDACTED% of the total market for all types of engineering resins in 2020.



Their market share is expected to increase to nearly REDACTED% by 2026.



REDACTED region comprises the REDACTED regional segment, with REDACTED% of the total market, followed by the REDACTED and REDACTED. Over the next five years the Asia-Pacific region will increase its market share to nearly REDACTED%.



The automotive industry had a market share of REDACTED% of the total market for applications of engineering resins, followed by electrical/electronic applications with a share of over REDACTED%, in 2020.

