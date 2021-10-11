Engineer in Madhya Pradesh asks for Sunday off to go begging; senior’s response to leave application goes viral

A bizarre leave application is currently going viral on social media where an engineer from Madhya Pradesh has asked his senior for a Sunday off. The reason behind his off is because he wants to go begging.

Yes, you read it right! In the leave application, the MP engineer, identified as Rajkumar Yadav, has requested and prayed to his senior for an off on Sundays as he wants to go begging.

In the letter, Yadav, a deputy engineer, has claimed that his begging sojourn has been triggered by a flashback of his past life. Further in the letter, he asserted that he wanted to do soul-searching as a religious quest to erase his ego.

Yadav reportedly claims that he, in his previous life, used to be friends with political figures like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Furthermore, they were characters from Mahabharata.

Owaisi was Yadav's friend 'Nakul' while Bhagwat was 'Shakuni mama'. Additionally, the engineer added that he wanted to study the Bhagavad Gita in a quest to know more about his past life.

In Agar Malwa of Madhya Pradesh, a sub-engineer has written a leave application to his superior saying that he gained recollection of his past life and wanted to do Bhagavad Gita paath to know more about his life & also beg alms to erase ego every Sunday pic.twitter.com/qOmMpyZB9j " ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

"In my previous birth (Mahabharata period), present AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was Pandava prince Nakul and also my close friend. During the same period, the present RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was Shakuni (the cunning maternal uncle of the Kauravas)," Yadav wrote in the letter.

As per the letter, Yadav believes that the soul was eternal. So, to make his discovery come true, he wants to beg from every house.

Meanwhile, the response to the leave application is also going viral after Janpad Panchayat CEO, Parag Panthi advised Yadav to rather work on Sundays to erase his ego, instead of begging. Panthi in his reply asserted that the very thought that one can spend his Sundays the way he wants to is egoistic thinking. Further extending his support, the senior officer notified that he will help him destroy his ego by making him work on Sundays.

