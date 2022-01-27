Engine fire on board B.C. school boat off Vancouver Island; students, crew safe

VICTORIA — Students and crew aboard a marine school bus have been safely rescued after an engine fire on the vessel used to ferry children to school in B.C.'s southern Gulf Islands.

A spokesman with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says crew members on board the vessel were able to put out the fire Thursday morning.

The vessel had been taking students and staff from surrounding Gulf Islands to the high school on Salt Spring Island.

The rescue centre spokesman says there were 33 people on board, and all passengers except one crew member were safely transferred to another vessel.

The vessel has since been towed to Sidney nearby for repairs.

The rescue co-ordination centre says several vessels in the area responded to the incident, including a fast-response rescue boat launched by the BC Ferries Coastal Renaissance vessel, but that was called off before it reached the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press