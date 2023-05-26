Engie, Amazon inaugurate Italy's biggest agrivoltaic farm

MILAN (Reuters) - France's Engie and Amazon on Friday cut the ribbon of Italy's biggest agrivoltaic farm with the aim to supply green energy to the Italian unit of the e-commerce giant.

The farm, near the Sicilian city of Trapani, will create power through photovoltaic panels placed high above the ground in order to allow cultivation in the fields below.

Engie and Amazon have signed a corporate power purchase agreement under which the bulk of the power created by the 66 megawatt (MW) plant will go to the e-commerce group, they said in a joint statement.

