Enghouse Q1 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it intends to release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:45 am ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

Local/ International: 1-647-689-4521 North American Toll- Free: 1-833-235-7649



Confirmation Code: 8096823

This call will also be webcast and can be accessed at the following location:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=390BC3F3-1855-41DC-91B6-B3A4477AA6FB

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c1789.html