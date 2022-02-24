Enghouse Q1 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it intends to release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
A conference call to discuss the results will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:45 am ET.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:
Local/ International:
1-647-689-4521
North American Toll- Free:
1-833-235-7649
Confirmation Code:
8096823
This call will also be webcast and can be accessed at the following location:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=390BC3F3-1855-41DC-91B6-B3A4477AA6FB
The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.
