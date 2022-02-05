Engholm dominates as Olympia blows out Graham-Kapowsin in 4A SPSL semis, 63-30

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Manley
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jackson Grant
    American basketball player

It’s probably unfair to compare someone on the current Olympia High School boys basketball team to Jackson Grant. After all, 6-foot-10 Grant — now playing for the University of Washington — was a McDonald’s All-American, one of the state’s most dominant big men and twice The News Tribune’s All-Area player of the year. There probably will never be another Jackson Grant roaming the halls of Olympia High School in our lifetimes.

That being said, Olympia 6-foot-7 junior Andreas Engholm is making a name for himself this year and there are some similarities he shares with Grant. They’re both adept at beating defenders in the block with their back to the basket, both can score in transition and both can stretch out to the perimeter and knock down 3-pointers.

Engholm did a little bit of everything in Olympia’s 63-30 Class 4A South Puget Sound League tournament semifinal win against visiting Graham-Kapowsin on Friday night, scoring a game-high 22 points by banging around in the post, hitting a second-half 3-pointer and throwing down a one-handed slam on a fast break for the Bears, causing an eruption from Olympia’s always-loud student section.

“Coming into today, my main focus was to be as physical as I can inside and just let my game come to me,” Engolm said. “We had a rough last game against them, so just my entire thought process coming into this was just pound it inside on them, be as physical and tough with the ball as I can.”

If there are similarities between him and Grant’s games, that’s intentional. Engholm transferred from Capital after his freshman year in large part because he wanted to be mentored by Grant, to observe him closely and learn from him. That caused him to be more intentional about rounding out his game, not just relying on scoring in the post but on learning how to be a threat from anywhere on the floor.

“He’s a one-of-a-kind player and I learned a lot from him,” Engolm said. “He’s a very strong player inside. His inside game, back to the basket, just finishing through people’s faces.

“That’s something I focus on a lot, being a big that can pound it inside on someone and also stretch the floor, run up and down, beat guys bigger than me but at the same time be able to guard one through five.”

His growth has been obvious to junior guard Parker Gerrits, who scored 17 points in the win. Gerrits has played alongside Engholm since the two were kids.

“We’ve played together for a long time,” Gerrits said. “Ever since he was little, he’s always been big. So at first, he was always put on the block, get him the ball down low and let him work with his back to the basket. As the years have gone on, he’s worked on his quickness, his explosiveness and he’s really stretched his game out to the perimeter and can really shoot it and attack from anywhere and guard guards on defense. He’s really grown a lot.”

Olympia&#x002019;s Parker Gerrits puts up a three-point shot over Graham-Kapowsin defender Joshua Wood during Friday night&#x002019;s 4A SPSL league tournament boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 4, 2022.
Olympia’s Parker Gerrits puts up a three-point shot over Graham-Kapowsin defender Joshua Wood during Friday night’s 4A SPSL league tournament boys basketball semifinal game at Olympia High School on Feb. 4, 2022.

Gerrits, meanwhile, was quietly putting together a productive game when he made several consecutive shots in the third quarter, showing he can put up points in bunches. While he’s the focal point for opposing defenses, the junior guard lets the game come to him, rarely forcing looks that aren’t open.

“I always think first, make the right play, whether it’s a shot, charge, making the extra pass, getting on the floor for a loose ball,” he said. “I don’t really think about trying to force anything. What comes to me comes to me.”

With the win, Olympia gets a rematch with Curtis, which handled Rogers in the other league tournament semifinal on Friday night. Curtis won the first meeting two weeks ago, 51-44. The championship game will tip off Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bethel High School.

“We’re really pumped,” Gerrits said. “We’ve grown a lot since the last time we played them, so our guys are pretty excited and ready to fire it up.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher saw your memes after going viral

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher comments on going viral after a broadcast caught him looking extremely tired on the bench in a win vs. the Utah Jazz earlier in the season. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on YouTube.

  • Kylington caps third-period rally, Flames beat Stars 4-3

    DALLAS (AP) — Oliver Kylington exited the penalty box, joined a rush and scored to cap a three-goal rally in the third period as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night. Kylington jumped into a 3-on-1 break, took a pass from Rasmus Andersson and beat Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger. Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored third-period goals, and Elias Lindholm assisted on the tying and winning goals. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary. Calgary peppered Oettinge

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Nurse, Jenner notch hat tricks, Canada defeats Finland 11-1 in Olympic women's hockey

    BEIJING — Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each scored hat tricks for Canada in an 11-1 win over Finland in Olympic women's hockey Saturday. Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey each scored twice for Canada, which improved to 2-0 in Pool A. Jamie Lee Rattray also scored in the victory and Natalie Spooner had four assists. Canadian starter Ann-Renée Desbiens made 28 saves for her second win of the tournament. Minnimari Tuominen scored Finland's lone goal. Meeri Raisanen stopped 28 of 35 shots over two pe

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Water Cube to Ice Cube: Canadian icemaker deals with unique challenges at Games

    BEIJING — Canada's Hans Wuthrich thought he had seen it all during his long icemaking career. Delivering four top-quality curling sheets at the Beijing Games in a venue originally built for aquatic sports has been a unique challenge. "Having to set up humidifiers instead of dehumidifiers to (avoid) losing your ice is quite unheard of," Wuthrich said Wednesday. The venue — first called the Water Cube — was used for competitions like swimming and diving at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. The 50-met

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Analysis: Opposites attract as Stafford, Burrow get Super

    Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow had almost nothing in common before Sunday except that they were top overall picks in the NFL draft. Now, they are both Super Bowl quarterbacks. Their journeys are almost polar opposites since each left an SEC powerhouse. Stafford was the first selection in the 2009 draft out of Georgia and then spent a dozen years trying not to get pummeled in Detroit. Always considered a good player on a bad team — Detroit is that rare franchise that existed when the Super Bowl

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Reinhart hat trick leads Panthers over Blue Jackets 8-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4 Monday for their fourth straight win. Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Columbus secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break. Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Reinhart added an assist. Anton Lundell had a career-high five assists to put him third among r

  • Canada's Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe move into Olympic moguls finals

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury doesn't think about taking it slow in competition, he just executes. Kingsbury dominated the qualifying round of the men's moguls competition at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, topping the next best skier by more than two points as he began his title defence. He advanced to Saturday's men's final about 90 minutes after teammate Justine Dufour-Lapointe qualified for the women's final. "I didn't try to win today," said Kingsbury at the bottom of the