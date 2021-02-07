Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Patricia Healey Dies After Battling Alzheimer's and COVID-19

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Engelbert Humperdinck's wife, actress Patricia Healey, has died. She was 85.

The 84-year-old singer shared the news of his wife's death in a Facebook post on Friday, just two days after revealing that the couple was both diagnosed with COVID-19 while Healey was also battling Alzheimer's.

"Our family is heartbroken over the loss of my darling wife," wrote Humperdinck. "Last night, she slipped softly away, as if by Gods clockwork. The last rites [sic] were given just before our usual prayers at the 8pm hour, by our nephew, Father Paul. It was 4am for him. We were so grateful to have him gently lead Popea through this last chapter, with a familiar voice and such love."

Humperdinck also said Healey was surrounded by the couple's children Louise, Jason and Brad, while their son Scott was on FaceTime when she died.

"Her longtime caregivers lovingly helped make her transition easier on us all," Humperdinck wrote. "Her earthly limitations no longer hold her down as she is freely running the glorious gardens of Heaven, reunited with so many loved ones. We prayed as a family, blessed her with the water from Lourdes and off she went... ushered into the arms of Jesus with help from the generous heart filled prayers from all around the world."

The "Release Me" singer went on to say that his wife's battle with Alzheimer's "was brave from the very beginning. She never resisted as we tried to leave no stone unturned," adding, "We love you beyond words, forever and always. It is slipping now into the minutes of a full day without you. Goodnight my baby."

On Wednesday, Humperdinck asked his Instagram followers for prayers in a heartfelt video, saying that he and Healey's COVID-19 diagnoses "made it rather impossible" for the actress to see medical professionals amid her battle with Alzheimer's.

"Consequently, it's hit her pretty hard and she's not eating and drinking," he shared at the time. "With all your prayers coming together, God will send the right message, and the right angels, and the right people to put their hands on her."

In the caption, "The Last Waltz" singer wrote that he and his family are "needing a miracle for my darling wife."

Humperdinck first spoke of his and Healey's COVID-19 diagnoses in late January, writing on Twitter, "After nearly a year of an abundance of caution and care, Covid has caught up with us and found a way into our home..."

"Now we must not let a positive result bring a negative mindset but I must say I could use your help in this department. We are asking for prayers, good energy, love and support to be sent our way," he tweeted.

"My biggest 'ask' is for my darling wife, Patricia (Popea)," Humperdinck told fans at the time. "She has been through so much and does whatever it takes. She is an unbelievable woman of strength. Please also keep our wonderful caregivers in your prayers."

In 2017, Humperdinck revealed that Healey had been struggling with Alzheimer's "for about 10 years now."

"It's been very hard for us to discuss it," he said during an interview with the U.K. talk show Loose Women. "Hopefully [by] making this public, I can be a voice — so to speak — and be a part of raising awareness."

Humperdinck and Healey married in 1964.

