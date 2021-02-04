Music Legend Engelbert Humperdinck Issues Desperate COVID-19 Plea For His Wife
Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck has asked fans to pray for himself and his wife, Patricia, after they tested positive for COVID-19.
“COVID entered our home and it was pretty destructive,” the 84-year-old British singer said in a video that he shared on social media Wednesday. “It got to many members of my family, including myself and my darling wife.”
Humperdinck said it was “heartbreaking” because his wife’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis had “made it rather impossible for medical stuff to be done to her like it could be done to me.”
The coronavirus had consequently “hit her pretty hard” and she was “not eating or drinking.” The balladeer then pleaded with people to “start a prayer around the world as soon as I’ve finished talking to you” and to “be fervent about it.”
“I’m sure with all your prayers it will come together, God will send the right message, and the right angels and the right people over to put their hands on her and perhaps on my house, so it will be for me too .. and resolve the situation,” he added.
Watch the video here:
The “Release Me” singer made a similar plea on Twitter last week, soon after being diagnosed with the virus:
#tuesdaymuseday #prayers #COVID19 1-26-21
Dear Friends,
After nearly a year of an abundance of caution and care,
Covid has caught up with us and found a way into our home...
— Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021
Now we must not let a positive result bring a negative mindset but I must say I could use your help in this department. We are asking for prayers, good energy, love and support to be sent our way.
I usually the start the ball rolling on #tuesdaymuseday but the platform is yours.
— Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021
Every night we do prayers at 8pm for my wife. Now, I have to FaceTime from my room. Last night my daughter flew in with cases of photographs to reflect upon and keep us strong through our recovery. Our son Scott was on FaceTime prayers, our son Jason is in a separate room...
— Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021
but on the 8pm call to God, and our son Brad, who is always here and checking up, is on call with supplies... ready, willing and able to do anything.
— Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021
My biggest “ask” is for my darling wife, Patricia (Popea) She has been through so much and does whatever it takes. She is an unbelievable woman of strength.
Please also keep our wonderful caregivers in your prayers.
Thank you,
Engelbert pic.twitter.com/OATgEabVcJ
— Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021
