Engagement vs entertainment: Murdaugh draws mass attention

JAMES POLLARD
·6 min read
Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh wraps, the heaps of public attention poured on the case's many twists and turns are hardly waning.

Investigations stemming from the June 7, 2021 shooting deaths of the legal scion's wife and son revealed the prominent South Carolina lawyer stole millions of dollars from largely poor client's settlements and staged an attempt on his life to secure his surviving son a $12 million life insurance payout, according to authorities.

In the process, true crime enthusiasts, concerned onlookers and many others found the latest subject of their fascination in the yearslong unraveling of a mystery that jurors must now weigh.

Experts say the small town saga’s transformation into an international topic of intrigue highlights insights into the human psyche: People are wired to follow events that inform their perceptions of threat. And now, amid the commotion, some legal observers have found an important opportunity for education.

Coltan Scrivner, a researcher at the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark, said a human desire to avoid getting duped has developed into a natural curiosity for signs of danger. Those cues, he said, are especially strong when the schemes involve high-status circles with powerful and successful people — things the Murdaugh case taps into.

“We put it in our rolodex of possible simulations of what could happen in a bad situation,” Scrivner said.

Amanda Vicary, a psychology professor at Illinois Wesleyan University, said the obsession with “true crime” is largely driven by women interested in its self-protective lessons. Many followers might subconsciously ask themselves what they need to look for in their own lives, she said.

Plus, the Murdaugh case’s many aspects -- mystery, forensics, family, finances -- appeal to a variety of interests.

“Most popular true crime stories might only have one or two of those elements,” Vicaray said. “It has a little something for everything going on right now.”

Stephanie Truesdale said the combination of a wealthy family's fall from grace and the many unexpected developments piqued her attention from the start. The teacher from upstate South Carolina has been particularly interested to see how the state's legal system treats “one of their own.”

For Truesdale, the attention manifested itself in a crafty way. She recently attempted a new crochet technique, and when searching for a subject to stitch, her mind inevitably turned to one of the trial’s key figures: Creighton Waters. In addition to the state’s lead prosecutor, Judge Clifton Newman and the family dog featured in a Snapchat video that pegged Murdaugh to the scene of the crime have also become homemade dolls on Truesdale’s mantle.

The dolls went viral on social media. But other forms of involvement have been received less pleasantly. Several trespassers were found last weekend taking selfies outside the feed room where Paul Murdaugh died, according to defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. He described it as the “most distasteful thing” he had ever seen.

“If people are really paying attention, they could really learn a lot from what’s going on right now, instead of just the more gruesome aspect of things,” Truesdale said.

Sarah Ford, the legal director for the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network, said she has found that people want to better understand legal processes in connection to the case. Ford and former state lawmaker Mandy Powers Norrell began hosting Twitter spaces to answer questions about the daily proceedings. Ford said they recently drew 600 people for an hour-long conversation on YouTube Live.

For Ford, the trial has spurred conversations that can change common misconceptions about crime. People might be shocked that someone could be accused of killing their wife and son. But, she said, the focus has raised awareness of issues like the prevalence of intimate partner violence.

While Ford recognized the importance of community engagement, she also had a word of caution: “You don’t want this to be something that takes over someone’s life as entertainment. Because it’s not. These are real people. These are real crimes. These have true, chilling, tragic effects for real people.”

It’s not the first time a South Carolina double murder trial has reverberated so widely. Susan Smith was sentenced to life in prison for the drowning deaths of her two infant children in 1994.

State Rep. Tommy Pope was the prosecutor in the case that drew hits on television programs led by personalities like Oprah Winfrey and Larry King. Pope said that the Smith trial coincided with the advent of reality television — possibly leading viewers to crave the “true reality” of such sensational cases.

“I think what people probably like about observing the Murdaugh case, for example, is the 'truth is stranger than fiction’ aspect of it. It’s like a soap opera but it’s really happening with real people," said Pope, adding, “This is not entertainment. It is a tragedy and lives were lost.”

He has also found an opportunity for public education. Pope said gavel-to-gavel coverage nowadays on Court TV — where he has served as an analyst during the Murdaugh trial — helps viewers reach their own conclusions and understand the legal system's “positives” and its “warts."

Streaming services have also responded to the interest in the mushrooming allegations of a powerful family’s wrongdoing. Discovery released a three-part series one year after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were first reported dead. Similarly, HBO Max launched its three-part documentary this past November. Last week, in the heat of the trial, Netflix premiered “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” for U.S. audiences — with the filmmakers telling Vanity Fair they unearthed additional crimes in the process.

A bevy of 100 other charges including financial crimes — for which Waters drew many admissions of guilt last week — have yet to be taken to court.

But for many South Carolinians, the interest comes from a strong desire to see long-awaited justice served to a well-connected man who has only recently acknowledged lies and abuses of power that long went unchecked.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday after the closing arguments in the five-week trial that began Jan. 25.

Bill Nettles, the former U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, said he wishes every defendant's liberty received the same attention and resources.

“I don’t know what the outcome is going to be,” he said. "But we should all strive for a world where the effort to take anybody’s liberty gets the same scrutiny as this case.”

—-

James Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Latest Stories

  • Woman jailed for 20-year campaign of domestic abuse against 'cowering' husband

    Prison reform boss Sheree Spencer kicked, punched, bit and spat on her husband, who was for years was too afraid to speak out.

  • Video shows teen attack school employee for taking teen's Nintendo Switch in class

    A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.

  • A family feud, gruesome ‘kill room’, and pots of ‘human soup’: How the murder of Abby Choi shocked Hong Kong

    Weeks before 28-year-old socialite and Instagram star Abby Choi was reported missing, authorities say a ‘meticulous’ plot was already in motion to make her disappear. Io Dodds reports

  • Thai guard charged after video of him slapping foreigner over water bottle goes viral

    The guard has already been relieved from his duty, and is currently detained facing charges of bodily assault. Read for more details.

  • Trans rapist Isla Bryson told ‘you are not the victim’ before being jailed for eight years

    A judge told the transgender rapist Isla Bryson that they were not “the victim in this situation”, as the 31-year-old was jailed for eight years.

  • Putin secretly living in golden palace he shares with gymnast lover

    Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with his gymnast girlfriend on a vast, heavily-guarded country estate featuring several palatial mansions and a playground for their young children.

  • Man remains behind bars nearly 20 years after conviction overturned

    The nightmare gripping Ken Middleton's family appeared to be possibly over in 2005. The same judge who in 1991 sentenced the Kansas City, Missouri, man to life without parole plus 200 years for the shooting death of his wife, ruled to vacate that same ruling and ordered that he receive a new trial based on a series of irregularities that the judge concluded made his original trial unconstitutional. The reason is a technicality in Missouri state law that gave jurisdiction in the case to the Missouri Court of Appeals, not with the Jackson County circuit court.

  • Mafia boss escapes from high security prison using bed sheets as manhunt under way

    A mafia boss has broken out of a Sardinian prison using a rudimentary method of escape. Who is mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro? Raduano, a member of the Gargano Mafia serving 19 years for mafia crimes, was due to be released in 2046 according to the Italian paper, Il Messaggero.

  • Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son to cover his tracks, court told

    Alex Murdaugh was "living a lie" and only he could have killed his wife and son, the jury in his murder trial has been told.

  • Andrew Tate lobbied right-wing Romanian politicians from jail and asked an associate to upload 'party clips' meant to discredit trafficking accusers: report

    Influencer Andrew Tate attempted to push political influence in Romania while seeking to discredit his accusers, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

  • White supremacist serving life, fined for prison misconduct

    A white supremacist who killed a woman when he rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville has been fined for allegedly threatening a correctional officer and brandishing what an inmate disciplinary record called a “dangerous weapon” at the prison where he is serving a life sentence. Federal prosecutors disclosed the misconduct incidents in court documents as they asked a judge to order James Alex Fields Jr. to turn over $650 from his inmate trust account to make a court-ordered payment toward restitution to the victims of his crimes. In documents filed last week, prosecutors said the victims have not received any restitution payments in the nearly four years since Fields was sentenced.

  • Edmonton officer's duty status under review over use of force shown in online video

    An Edmonton police officer's duty status is under review following the circulation of a video of an arrest in which he appears to repeatedly punch an 18-year-old man. The province's police watchdog – the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) – is investigating the use of force during the arrest, which Edmonton Police Service said happened around midnight on Feb. 22. In the video posted to various social media sites, the 18-year-old man is seen parking his car in a spot in what appears t

  • Julia Fox Frees the Nipple in a Completely See-Through Mesh Dress

    The NSFW maxi dress even includes a belly button cutout.

  • Chicago police chief, U.S. attorney resign after Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses reelection

    The head of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced their resignations Wednesday.

  • Copper theft in New Brunswick is rampant — and tough to stop

    When Jo-Anne Phillips started renovating a Moncton home, thieves broke in overnight and ripped out copper wires and pipes wherever they could find them. Two days later, they came back to steal whatever metal was left behind. "They couldn't get through the doors, so they broke the glass. They used a screwdriver to back out the three-inch screws we had secured the door with," she said. Phillips, who renovates rentals in the city, scrambled to install a security system and convinced her insurance c

  • RCMP officer charged with possession of cocaine, breach of trust

    Newfoundland and Labrador's police oversight agency says an RCMP officer is facing multiple charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. In a press release issued Tuesday morning, Michael King, director of N.L.'s serious-incident response team, known as SIRT-NL, said Const. Michael Hann has been charged following the organization's investigation into several incidents in June. Hann is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, un

  • Constance Marten’s newborn baby is feared to have died, police say

    Constance Marten’s newborn baby is feared to have died, police have said as the couple were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

  • Nicola Bulley: TikToker who filmed body being taken from river claims he has donated to family

    A TikToker who filmed police as they pulled Nicola Bulley's body from the river claims he has made a donation to her family "out of respect". Amateur sleuth Curtis Arnold, 34, had his identity unmasked by The Sun after the newspaper traced him to his barber's shop in Worcestershire. Mr Arnold shared footage of police officers by the river lifting what appeared to be a body bag on his social media channels, in a video that has now been deleted.

  • Man arrested in death of longtime CBC News producer Michael Finlay

    A Toronto man has been charged with manslaughter in the alleged random assault of longtime CBC News producer Michael Finlay. Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, 43, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, Toronto police said in a news release. Police previously said Finlay, 73, was walking along Danforth Avenue in the area of Jones Avenue on Jan. 24 when Cropearedwolf approached and allegedly assaulted him. Finlay fell to the ground and died in hospital a week later, after which the homicide unit t

  • UK: Remains of baby found after missing couple arrested

    British police said they found the remains of a 2-month old baby in woodland Wednesday after officers arrested the infant’s mother and her boyfriend, who vanished after the child was born in early January. Constance Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, had crisscrossed England for weeks to avoid authorities, police said. The couple were initially arrested on suspicion of child neglect, and the grounds were upgraded Tuesday to suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.