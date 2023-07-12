I resized my engagement ring with this sneaky $9 Amazon hack

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Like any good newly engaged person, I will make sure everyone knows that I just got engaged. I am also a lifestyle editor by trade, meaning I will also make sure everyone knows the best secret (and budget-friendly) life hacks out there. And one of the best things I just spent my money on is this $10 engagement ring size adjuster from Amazon.

While I’m absolutely obsessed with my engagement ring (a solitaire round lab-grown diamond with a yellow gold band, even if you weren’t curious), it’s a half-size too big. Obviously, I’m wildly stressed about losing the ring. But I’m just not down with the idea of briefly parting with it to get it resized by a jeweler.

The quick and possibly permanent fix is the $9 Invisible Ring Size Adjuster for Loose Rings from Amazon. Basically, it’s a small clear piece of flexible and durable plastic that you “snap” onto the inside of your band. That’s literally all you need to do!

Amazon Invisible Ring Size Adjuster for Loose Rings This genius ring adjuster comes in a package with eight different ring sizers ranging from 1 millimeter to 10 millimeters. $10 at Amazon

In my experience, the ring size adjuster feels like absolutely nothing on my finger. Honestly, I’ve forgotten that it’s there. While I still take my new engagement ring off while I shower and do my skin care routine, I can keep it on while sleeping and washing my hands.

The Invisible Ring Size Adjuster comes in a package with eight different ring sizers ranging from 1 millimeter to 10 millimeters. It also comes with a polishing cloth as an extra bonus. Who doesn’t love an extra polishing cloth just for, like, life?

While I’m obsessed with the Invisible Ring Size Adjuster, getting my engagement ring professionally resized isn’t totally out of the question. Still, the National Institute of Health has research that says our fingers are naturally slimmer when the weather is cold. This is thanks to a nifty body fact called vasoconstriction. Because of this, I’m going to wait until the summer and see how my engagement ring fits when my fingers swell.

But for now, the Invisible Ring Size Adjuster is a financial lifesaver. Plus, I don’t have to part with my ring for resizing.

