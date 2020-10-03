Engaged Kelly Dodd Reveals Details of 'Intimate' Wedding, Says Daughter Is Her Maid of Honor

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Rick Leventhal and Kelly Dodd

Kelly Dodd is just days away from becoming Mrs. Rick Leventhal!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 45, opened up about her Oct. 10 wedding, revealing during an interview with Bravo Insider that the ceremony will be "intimate" amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We just have limited guests," Dodd said about her and the Fox News correspondent's upcoming nuptials, adding that "it's kind of nice, though. Because it's intimate."

Making her big day even more special is that the Bravo personality's 13-year-old daughter Jolie will "be my maid of honor," said Dodd.

"I have friends from like grade school coming. It's very informal. It's not like it's going to have the flower girls and the whole thing. It's just gonna be her there and that's it," Dodd explained.

She also shared that Leventhal's friend "is going to ordain us in the ceremony."

Kelly Dodd/instagram Rick Leventhal and Kelly Dodd

"It's really going to be intimate and special," Dodd said during the interview.

While the wedding will be small, Dodd shared that in an effort to protect her guests, she had "masks made."

"It says Rick and Kelly [and] 10-10-2020 for everybody to wear," Dodd added.

Last month, Dodd and Leventhal announced that they had secured their marriage license.

"We got our marriage license today!!!" Dodd captioned a photo of her and Leventhal kissing. "I'm so excited to marry my ride or die @rickleventhal 10/10/20."

Leventhal, 60, wrote: "License in hand! Thank you my love for making me so happy... Here we come 10/10/2020."

The lovebirds confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in November 2019.

Kelly Dodd/instagram Rick Leventhal and Kelly Dodd

"I'm beyond excited for our future together," Dodd said. "Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I'm so in love. I can't believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery."

Leventhal added, "I feel like the luckiest guy on earth."

Leventhal further solidified his commitment to Dodd when he listed his New York City apartment — where he proposed — so that he could move to California and be with her.

"Rick just put his place on the market this week because he's relocating to California and our new house in Newport Beach," Dodd told PEOPLE in May.

She added: "I will always love that apartment because Rick proposed to me there ... but his future is here with me in California and we're both so excited for his move."