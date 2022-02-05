  • Oops!
Engaged Hockey Star And Bobsledder Reunite At Winter Olympics -- After 3 Months Apart

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
Canadian hockey player Blayre Turnbull and bobsledder Ryan Sommer are a busy couple. The two got engaged last April but 2022 being an Olympic year amid a pandemic, they didn’t see each other at all for three months leading up to the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

There were competitions and training camps, not to mention the COVID-19 safety protocols for each squad that kept them further apart, the Daily Hive reported.

But at Friday’s opening ceremony they reunited and showed off their joy in a glorious photo on Instagram.

Name a cooler place to be reunited with your fiancé after spending the last 3 months apart…. I’ll wait 😎,” Turnbull wrote. Sommer wrote on his Insta: “A couple of kids, chasing our dreams.”

Turnbull, making her second Olympics appearance, quickly reverted her attention back to the ice on Saturday, helping Canada to an 11-1 rout over Finland.

Blayre Turnbull helped Canada to an 11-1 rout over Finland on Saturday after reuniting with Ryan Sommer at the opening ceremony. (Photo: Bruce Bennett via Getty Images)
Sommer will compete for Canada’s four-man bobsled team at the winter games.

Canada&#39;s 4-man bobsled team with Ryan Sommer in action at a January race in Germany. (Photo: INA FASSBENDER via Getty Images)
Here’s the couple back in 2020, when the bobsledder wrote of them enduring lockdowns together:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

