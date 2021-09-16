Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Named a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services by HRO Today

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, part of the Engage2Excel group of companies, has ranked on the 2021 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List for Midsize Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services (RPO) for the 12th consecutive year.

The Baker's Dozen highlights the top RPO providers from hundreds of companies across the country. As the most vast and distinguished customer satisfaction survey in the RPO industry, service providers are ranked on size of deal, as well as breadth and quality of service.

"The last year has been extremely volatile, especially for our clients. We've seen a significant reduction in the labor force and then a hiring tsunami as things began to open back up," says Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "This made recruitment and retention more challenging than what it has been in the past. While we had to work even harder to find new creative ways to fill jobs rapidly, our flexibility, nimbleness and ease to contract provided our clients a seamless experience. We are grateful for the outcome of our efforts in making the list again and happy to be a partner for our clients during this challenging time."

Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions' services and its unique, consultative approach to helping clients find and keep talent is validated by the Baker's Dozen recognition. "We work closely with clients on finding the best candidates," says Findley. "We not only find the best talent possible, but also encourage our clients to have a more progressive approach to employee loyalty and retention."

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com

