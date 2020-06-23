Engage People Selects Caliber Corporate Advisers as Agency of Record

Strategic marketing communications firm aligns with global technology provider to communicate the value of ‘pay with points'

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Engage People, a global technology provider that redefines the way customers spend loyalty reward points, has selected Caliber Corporate Advisers, a strategic marketing communications firm specializing in financial services and technology (FinTech, InsurTech, PropTech), as its agency of record. As part of this partnership, Caliber will work with Engage People to increase overall awareness around the value of technology that seamlessly converts loyalty points to fiat currency, allowing consumers to pay with points as easily as they'd pay with a debit or credit card during the online checkout process.

Headquartered in Toronto, Engage People serves as a conduit between banks, retailers and their customers, allowing consumers to pay for items or experiences using loyalty points. For financial institutions, Engage People helps them maximize the value of their loyalty programs by driving member engagement and enhancing the member experience. For retailers, the company provides them with an opportunity to take advantage of almost $1 billion worth of currency based on current integrations and growing.

"We're thrilled to add Engage People to our growing roster of FinTech clients, and we're excited to share their story with our network of reporters," said Grace Keith Rodriguez, President at Caliber. "Engage's capabilities fit squarely in our team's wheelhouse, and we're excited to see how the company continues to evolve to help banks and retailers attract and retain customers."

"As we continue expanding in the U.S. and growing our presence among top-tier and tier-two financial institutions and retailers, we are looking to select partners that understand our mission and align with our objectives to support customers' current and future needs," said Len Covello, CTO of Engage People. "Based on our in-depth conversations, it became clear early on that the team at Caliber really understands the banking and payments space, as well as how our company is taking a leading approach to demonstrating the value of loyalty points as currency. They know what we're trying to do, and they believe in the value of technology that's driving the pay with points trend forward."

Caliber Corporate Advisers has experienced significant growth over the past few years across clients in its New York City and Austin offices. In 2019, Caliber was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, as well as O'Dwyer's 2019 top 20 financial PR firms list. Last year, Caliber also announced a strategic partnership and investment from partner firm, Vested.

About Engage People

Engage People is a global technology provider that redefines the way customers spend loyalty reward points. Serving as the conduit between banks, retailers and their customers, Engage People allows consumers to make everyday purchases with loyalty points, giving them the flexibility to buy what they want - whenever they choose. By offering pay with points, Engage People unlocks loyalty points that have been accumulated but not spent. Top banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty ecosystem. With headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy, Engage People has been ranked on Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies list by Canadian Business and PROFIT. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

About Caliber Corporate Advisers

Caliber is a strategic marketing communications firm that helps companies tell their story and connect with key stakeholders. Since 2010, Caliber has provided counsel to leading and entrepreneurial organizations within financial services and technology (FinTech, InsurTech, PropTech). Caliber provides best-in-class strategy and tactical execution of content marketing, public relations, media training, social media and digital marketing. For more information, visit: https://www.calibercorporateadvisers.com/.

