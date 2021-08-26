ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Jonny Bairstow joins Joe Root after tea break

ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Live Score Updates: Jadeja continues and runs through the over quickly as usual. Bairstow, like Root and Malan, looking to score every ball. Appeal for a catch as Bairstow played a drive and it deflected off the silly point fielder to Pant but replay suggested the ball had bounced before hitting the fielder.

Day 1 report: England great James Anderson ripped through the top order as India collapsed to 78 all out in the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday before openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed capped a near-perfect first day for Joe Root's men with an unbroken stand of 120.

Anderson took 3-6 in eight overs, including the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli, who won the toss.

Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3-14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

Even so there was still the worry for England, beset by top-order problems during a run of seven Tests without a win, might collapse in similar fashion.

But Burns and Hameed - England's 22nd Test-opening partnership since Andrew Strauss retired nine years ago -- posted only England's second century first-wicket stand in five years at this level.

At stumps, Burns was 52 not out and Hameed, promoted to open after Dom Sibley was dropped, 60 not out.

This was England's best first day in a Test since the 2015 Ashes clash at Trent Bridge where they dismissed Australia for just 60, with Stuart Broad taking 8-15, before reaching stumps on 274-4 -- with Root unbeaten on 124.

India, 56-4 at lunch on Wednesday, lost their last six wickets for 22 runs in an innings that was finished inside 41 overs.

Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only India batsmen to make it into double figures, with extras providing 16 runs.

An unchanged India came into this match 1-0 up in the five-Test series following a superb 151-run win at Lord's last week.

England, by contrast, recalled Overton after Wood joined fellow quicks Broad, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone on the sidelines.

Kohli won the toss and despite the overcast conditions that promised to aid Anderson, decided to bat.

Squads

England: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.

India: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

With inputs from AFP

