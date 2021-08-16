ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Robinson sees off Pant, Ishant early on Day 5

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Wood continues, his shoulder appearing to be fine at the moment. No slips for him though, as we have a spread out field. Vicious bouncer to Bumrah in the second ball, follow by a few choice words from Wood, perhaps as a response to the barrage of short balls from the Indian in the previous innings. Just two singles collected in the over.

Day 4 report: Mark Wood and Moeen Ali shared five wickets as England forced their way into a potentially match-winning position on Day 4 of the second test against India at Lord's on Sunday.

Wood's pace and Ali's spin helped reduce India's second innings to 181-6 at stumps, a vulnerable lead of 154.

Rishabh Pant, an aggressive batter capable of quickly changing a game, is unbeaten on 14, and Ishant Sharma is 4 not out.

Wood took out in-form openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and returned to end Cheteshwar Pujara's glacial resistance, before Ali rammed home the advantage.

The spinner dismissed top-scorer Ajinkya Rahane (61) and bowled Ravindra Jadeja with a beauty before play was halted early for bad light. Earlier, Sam Curran had picked up the wicket of key man Virat Kohli for 20.

The game was up for grabs at the start of play, England having been bowled out with a 27-run lead off the final ball of the third day. For the hosts, early wickets were key to getting the advantage and it was Wood who stepped up to provide them.

He found the ideal combination of speed and accuracy to remove first-innings centurion Rahul, who nicked a 93 mph ball in the channel.

Rohit made some big hits off Wood and was on 21 when he launched into another full-blooded hook, but this time got a little less on it. In rushed Ali from long leg, taking a smart low catch to leave India two down with the scores level.

The job of building the lead fell to Kohli and Pujara, with the latter taking a painstaking 35 deliveries to get off the mark. But Curran got Kohli to draw a loose push that nestled in Jos Buttler's gloves.

Story continues

England looked set to take a big advantage in the afternoon but instead Pujara and Rahane sucked the heat out of the situation. There were just 12 runs in the first 10 overs after lunch and 19 in the first hour.

At tea the score had trickled along to 105-3, a slow-cooked lead of 78. England kept plugging away after tea but must have felt their window was closing when Jonny Bairstow spilled Rahane on 31 after a poorly placed cut off Ali.

Pujara brought up the century stand with a rare attacking pull off Wood but saw his 206-ball vigil ended seconds later. It was a viperish delivery from Wood, rising menacingly from back of a length and thudding the top glove on its way through to Root at slip.

The seamer's spell was cut short soon after when he injured his shoulder crashing into the advertising boards at fine-leg, but Ali was ready to pick up the baton.

Rahane lacked the room he needed to cut and feathered an edge through to Buttler. Ali then flicked the top of Ravindra Jadeja's off stump with a ripper that drifted in and spun away.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between England and India:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

With inputs from AP

Also See: India vs England: Gritty KL Rahul slams ton to put India in command on Day 1 of second Test

India vs England: Joe Root's resilient 180 gives hosts vital lead on lively Day 3 of second Test

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: India 21/0 at stumps on Day 1 after bundling England out for 183

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.