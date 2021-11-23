ENG Hires Energy Industry Veteran Lonnie Smith as Vice President, Major EPC Projects

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that Mr. Lonnie Smith has joined the company as Vice President, Major EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Projects, responsible for leading ENG's EPC initiatives to major clients in both the traditional hydrocarbon and renewable energy sectors.

Mr. Smith has nearly three decades of experience in the energy industry, including varied roles from business development to operational leadership. Since 2016, he led executive operations for REF-CHEM LP, a major supplier of EPC services to the oil and gas, electric power generation and related industries. For the two years prior, he led project development for Wood Group Mustang, a marketer of EPC services to the upstream oil and gas, refining and chemicals, and industrial markets. His previous positions included project development, sales and executive posts with leading EPC providers including AECOM (formerly URS Corporation), Process & Industrial Development, S-CON Inc., and Shell Oil Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration from University of Houston Clear Lake.

"We are thrilled to have Lonnie join our team," said ENG chief executive Mark A. Hess. "His broad experience in EPC project sales, management, execution, and operations, as well as his close relationships with major industry players, will strengthen our full-service EPC division initiatives."

ENG president Roger Westerlind added, "Our current growth rate, along with positive market trends, makes the timing perfect for Lonnie to join our company. His deep industry experience and senior level leadership abilities, also make him a great fit."

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for our clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

