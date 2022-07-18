ENG to Announce Q2 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on August 4

·2 min read

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 am Eastern time to discuss the company's second quarter 2022 financial results, which will be announced at 8:00 am Eastern time that day.

CEO Mark Hess, CFO Darren Spriggs, and President Roger Westerlind will cover ENG's Q2 2022 highlights, provide updates on potential contract awards, and discuss the company's growth outlook for the remainder of 2022.

To participate in the conference call, please dial in five to ten minutes before the call:
(Toll Free) 888-506-0062 domestically, or 973-528-0011 internationally.
Entry code: 712824.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2272/46147

The teleconference replay will be available shortly after the completion of the live event through 9:00 am Eastern time on August 11, 2022. You may access the replay by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 domestically, or 919-882-2331 internationally, and referencing conference ID 46147.

You may also access the replay by visiting the company's web site:
https://www.englobal.com/investors/events-and-presentations/

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/.

CONTACT:

Market Makers - Investor Relations
Jimmy Caplan
Phone: 512-329-9505
Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations
Rick Eisenberg
Phone: 212-496-6828
Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708861/ENG-to-Announce-Q2-2022-Results-and-Host-Conference-Call-on-August-4

