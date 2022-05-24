Enforcement Notice - IIROC to Hold a Settlement Hearing for Daniel George Gordon

·2 min read

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to consider whether the panel should accept a Settlement Agreement entered into between IIROC staff and Daniel George Gordon.

The Settlement Agreement relates to a Notice of Hearing that was issued in this matter on August 25, 2021 and would settle proposed allegations that Mr. Gordon engaged in an outside business activity without informing and without the approval of his Dealer Member and that he engaged in personal financial dealings with a  client.

The hearing is not open to the public, but will become open in the event that the panel accepts the agreement. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing may contact IIROC's National Hearing Officer at NHO@iiroc.ca in advance of the hearing to obtain further details.  If the agreement is accepted, the Panel's decision and the Settlement Agreement will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on May 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Gordon's conduct in April 2020. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Burlington branch of Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Gordon is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The Notice of Motion announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Gordon, Daniel George – Notice of Motion

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/24/c8656.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through

  • 'No comment' to Kadri abuse speaks volumes for NHL

    When asked to react to the abuse directed at Nazem Kadri, St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube could only manage 'no comment', speaking volumes for how the NHL in general tries to keep the focus on the ice when more serious things are going on off it.&nbsp;

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • New Athletics Canada CEO Mat Gentes says priority is to develop sport at grassroots

    Growing track and field at the grassroots level, and finding the funds to do so, are at the top of Mat Gentes' priority list. The longtime employee of Athletics Canada was named its chief executive officer on Thursday, and said the organization needs to find ways to attract kids to the sport, and keep them. "If we don't build out the bottom of that pyramid, how can we develop and nurture the next Damians and Andres and Marissas?" Gentes said. Damian Warner, of course, won decathlon gold, and spr

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • 'I think he can go a lot faster': Canadian sprinter Jerome Blake realizing world-class potential

    Aaron Brown first noticed a change in Jerome Blake after his Star Athletics teammate unofficially became the fifth-fastest man all-time over 200 metres on a straight track. Blake achieved the feat last May 23, surprising world-renowned runners from the United States, South Africa and Great Britain to win in 19.89 seconds at the adidas Boost Boston Games, the Canadian's first sub-20 in the distance but neither World Athletics nor Athletics Canada recognizes the event on its websites. "After that

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse among King Clancy Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse is among the finalists for this season's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given out annually by the NHL who "best exemplifies leadership qualities" and has made a humanitarian contribution in his community. Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf and New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban are the other finalists. Nurse is an ambassador for Free Play for Kids, which provides opportunities to participate in sports to children from marginaliz

  • Osorio scores late goal to lift Toronto FC into a 2-2 draw at D.C. United

    WASHINGTON — After losing five straight, including last-minute defeats against Vancouver and Orlando, Toronto FC finally got some reward for its efforts Saturday. Despite a depleted roster and steamy conditions at Audi Field, Toronto rallied twice from one-goal deficits to emerge with a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw with D.C. United. "This team has faced a lot of adversity in this last period," said Toronto coach Bob Bradley. "And there's been other moments where they've shown resilience and stuc

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Whitecaps turn to CPL's Niko Giantsopoulos to solve keeper crisis

    VANCOUVER — In the midst of a goaltending crisis, the Vancouver Whitecaps are turning to outside help. Niko Giantsopoulos, a 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., is being loaned to Vancouver from York United of the Canadian Premier League. He's scheduled to play a match with York United Friday evening against Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., and is being loaned to the Major League Soccer's club for Saturday through Monday so he can play in Vancouver's match with Charlotte FC on Sund

  • Canadian volunteer in Ukraine roots for the Calgary Flames

    It means staying up until 4:30 a.m., but Steve Rock is cheering for the Calgary Flames from Ukraine. Rock, 34, was travelling in Europe when Russia invaded Ukraine. He wanted to find a way to be useful, so after several difficult conversations with family and friends, he decided to become a volunteer with organizations working in the war-torn country, including Calgary-founded Helping Ukraine Grassroots Support (HUGS), which provides aid to the country. Rock now distributes essential food and me