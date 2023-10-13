Enforcement approach continues for short-term rentals in TLTI

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has decided to continue the existing approach of enforcement to address complaints regarding short term rentals.

That approach involves enforcement of existing bylaws through administrative monetary penalties.

If there is a material increase in the number of complaints regarding short term rentals, staff will bring a report forward to council with further recommendations for enforcement.

In June, to address questions raised regarding bylaw enforcement and resourcing to support bylaw enforcement outside of township business hours, council approved a resolution that increased fines for second and subsequent offences, to address concerns identified by the public regarding noise, property standards and safe properties, and to address survey input received regarding short-term rentals.

Council also directed staff to increase the fines in the noise bylaw to provide greater cost recovery for the addition of evening and weekend enforcements; authorized staff to amend the existing contract with Frontenac Municipal Bylaw Enforcement to include enforcement for calls regarding noise outside of township business hours; and directed that costs incurred for the bylaw enforcement contract be funded from the bylaw enforcement operating budget;

In accordance with the above-noted resolution, staff amended the service contract with Frontenac Municipal Law Enforcement to include evening and weekend response to concerns regarding noise complaints.

Coun. Brian Mabee asked if the monetary penalties are going to be enough to deter some of the complaints the township has had regarding short-term rentals.

It was then noted to council that from spring 2023 to date, staffers have received three calls for noise concerns regarding the same short-term rental property.

In response to the calls, staff has been in communication with the property owner, charges have been issued under the Administrative Monetary Penalty Bylaw and an order to comply under the Ontario Building Code has been issued with respect to the septic system on the property.

Staff is also currently working on an enforcement investigation with respect to a second short-term rental property that was identified by a concerned neighbor based on a listing for the property.

To date, Frontenac Municipal Law Enforcement has not received any calls for enforcement, staff noted, and the Ontario Provincial Police have not contacted bylaw enforcement staff regarding any calls outside of regular township operating hours.

Staff will continue to track complaints related to short term rentals. Should there be a noticeable increase in complaints, staff will report to council and propose options for further measures.

The monthly retainer paid to Frontenac Municipal Law Enforcement is covered under the existing operating budget.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times