Enfield Town station crash: Two injured as London Overground train careers through buffers and almost hits building

Two people have been injured after a rush hour London Overground train crashed through buffers at Enfield Town station.

Images show the train seemingly within inches of striking a building, having come off the tracks at the busy north London station on Tuesday morning.

The injuries reported are "minor" and the driver of the train is in "shock", according to Network Rail.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: "At approximately 8.20am a train hit the buffer stops at Enfield Town at slow speed.

"The driver is being treated for shock and there are reports of a few minor injuries.

"Emergency services including the British Transport Police are on site and an investigation is under way."

Around 50 people were evacuated from the train, with station staff helping passengers off the carriages before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended.

Station commander Jim O'Neill, who was at the scene, said: "The train had hit the buffers at the station, which is at the end of the line, and gone up over the top of them.

"Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the train to ensure there were no further people on board.

"Crews assisted station staff to make the scene safe, and a recovery operation will now be carried out."

A worker from a nearby sorting office said he was "shocked" by the sight of the crashed train, but added the situation "seemed very much in control".

Gary Spencer said he did not hear the crash, but walked to the station from his workplace after seeing dozens of emergency service vehicles rushing to the scene.

"(There was) initially some shock but more importantly (I was hoping) that there were no casualties," the 37-year-old said

"I have never known a train to fail stopping at the end of the line… if the metal steel was not behind the buffer I'm confident the train would have damaged the building.

"The situation seemed very much in control."

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8.16am this morning to reports of a train derailed at Enfield Town railway station, Enfield.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene: one ambulance crew, an emergency planning officer, a clinical team manager, two incident response officers, medics in cars, and our hazardous area response team.

"Two people were assessed at the scene for minor injuries, but they were not taken to hospital."

Three fire engines and two fire rescue units were also sent to the scene.

"Crews carried out a systematic search of the train to ensure no one was trapped," LFB said.

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said: "We're aware of an incident at Enfield Town railway station and we are sending two ORR safety inspectors to assist emergency services and help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."

Transport for London, which controls the London Overground network, said services had been suspended from Edmonton Green to Enfield Town.