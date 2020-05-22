Enfield man, 63, dies in motorcycle crash

A 63-year-old man from Enfield, N.S., was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening.

Halifax District RCMP were called to the scene at Old Guysborough Road in Goffs around 8 p.m.

The cause for the crash has not been determined. Police say the motorcycle was travelling eastbound and left the roadway.

A section of the road was closed for several hours on Thursday while a collision analyst attended the scene.

