Enes Kanter talks beef with LeBron James: I would do anything to distract him

Enes Kanter isn't shy about speaking out regarding his various beefs and issues in and out of the league, and one of those beefs comes with the NBA's biggest star.

The Knicks big man opened up about why his opinion of James has soured recently and what he's doing to get under the King's skin.

"With LeBron, it was weird because when I was with the Thunder I remember watching games, highlights when the Cavs were blowing out the Knicks at MSG. And then they started playing the 'bottle flip' game. I was like, 'This is disrespectful, man ... this is messed up'," Kanter told ESPN.

"And then it was the first game I was with the Knicks and then he came and before the game he said we should've drafted Dennis Smith Jr. And not just me, but most of our guys felt like it was disrespectful to Frank [Ntilikina] and we actually sat down with Frank and talked to him and said, 'Hey you gotta step up for yourself, man.'"

Kanter said James and Ntilikina were matched up against each other and said it wasn't fair, so he trash talked James.

"After the game I called him 'queen' or 'princess' or whatever," Kanter said. "But I would do anything to take his focus away, distract him. People ask me, 'Does it work?' No it does not work. But I'm trying."

Kanter will have the chance to continue the trash talk twice this upcoming season, when the Lakers and Knicks face off on Jan. 4 and March 17.