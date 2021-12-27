Enes Kanter Freedom receives letter from former President George W. Bush after becoming U.S. citizen

Chris Cwik
·1 min read

Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter Freedom received a letter reserved for few American citizens. Former President George W. Bush sent a letter to Kanter Freedom congratulating him on becoming a U.S. citizen.

Kanter Freedom posted the letter on Twitter, saying it was "an honor."

The letter congratulated Kanter Freedom on his citizenship and encouraged him to "embrace this chance to add to our country's proud heritage."

Kanter Freedom — previously known as Enes Kanter — legally added "Freedom" to his name in anticipation of becoming an American citizen in November. Kanter Freedom is Turkish and was born in Switzerland. 

Enes Kanter Freedom called out China, LeBron James and Nike

Kanter Freedom spent the NBA season calling out a number of issues on his sneakers. He's taken aim at Nike's labor practices, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and China.

Kanter Freedom is averaging 4.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 23 games with the Celtics. The team is 16-17, and sits in the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Enes Kanter Freedom with the Celtics.
Enes Kanter Freedom received a letter from George W. Bush. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
