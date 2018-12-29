Enes Kanter calls Giannis Antetokounmpo 'childish,' taking feud to the next level

Don’t expect the fireworks between New York Knicks center Enes Kanter and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to subside any time soon. Kanter kept the fire alive Friday, calling Antetokounmpo “childish” a day after the two got into an argument during a game.

That argument led to Kanter being ejected from the 112-96 Knicks loss Thursday night. Following the contest, he revealed he didn’t know he was ejected from the game. Antetokounmpo received a technical for his involvement in the confrontation.

A day after the altercation, Kanter revealed his feud with Antetokounmpo has been building for a few weeks. Kanter cited a game on Dec. 1, when Antetokounmpo said he would punch Kanter’s teammate Mario Hezonja in a sensitive spot if Hezonja celebrated dunking on Antetokounmpo again.

That led to Kanter calling Antetokounmpo “childish,” according to the New York Post.

“I was very pissed because what kind of player are you … did he not get any PR lesson?’’ Kanter said. “You cannot say to the media, ‘I’m going to punch somebody in the whatever.’ If you’re the best player in the world or the worst player in the world, you cannot be talking about my teammate like that. It’s very childish of him. He’s an MVP candidate. He’s a cool dude and carrying that franchise, but you can’t be talking about my teammates like that.’’

Kanter also called Antetokounmpo a “golden child.”

“He’s the golden boy,’’ said Kanter, who went nose-to-nose with LeBron James last season. “He’s the golden child. I’m not trying to fight against superstars and All-Stars. It just happens. If it was something else, I would’ve gone after somebody else. Obviously he’s the golden child and they gave me two technicals. OK. Whatever? I’m going to leave the management to take care of all that stuff.”

Kanter and Antetokounmpo may not have an opportunity to re-ignite their feud this season. The two teams won’t square off again unless the Knicks make it to the postseason. With the team sitting at 9-27, that seems unlikely.

That means basketball fans will have to wait until next season for Kanter and Antetokounmpo to settle the score. Will time away from each other heal those wounds, or will it give both players more time to stew on their previous interactions?

Enes Kanter and Giannis Antetokounmpo exchanged words Thursday night. (Getty Images)

