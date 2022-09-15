EnerSys Announces Date and Webcast Information for Its Tech Talk Focused on Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) Technology

EnerSys

READING, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today Joern Tinnemeyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, and Shawn O’Connell, President Motive Power Global, will host a Tech Talk focused on the strategic advantages of the company’s TPPL technology and diverse set of energy solutions in the motive power industry.



The virtual event will be hosted on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET. A live broadcast as well as a replay of the event can be accessed through the Events and Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.enersys.com/events-presentations. Dial-in information will be available in the event details closer to the call.

About Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL):

EnerSys proprietary TPPL technology uses pure lead plates that can be made thinner than those in conventional flooded lead acid batteries, so more plates fit into the same size footprint to provide greater surface area. This enables more electrochemical reactions with the electrolyte to produce more power than conventional batteries of comparable size. The results include engine cranking pulses that are significantly higher than that of equally sized conventional lead acid batteries.

About EnerSys:

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

