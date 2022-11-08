Energy and Water Development Corp. and KB Engineering Tapped for Sustainable Water and Energy Project in South Africa

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Energy and Water Development Corp., (OTCQB:EAWD) ("EAWD"), an innovator in alternative energy and green tech, has signed a letter of intent with Trioflex Incubator (Pty) Ltd and KB Engineering GmbH to develop and implement renewable energy and water harvesting technology in South Africa.

Trioflex Incubator and KB Engineering were appointed through a competitive bidding process with the Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality in South Africa's Free State province as part of the Presidential District Development Model programs in infrastructure and agriculture, and renewable energy projects.

"Water scarcity and infrastructure limitations of the current power supply continue to hinder development in South Africa and many other areas in the world in need of developing effective, efficient and sustainable off-grid production of drinking water and extended solar energy storage. Implementation of renewable energy and water harvesting technology projects will help improve lives and support the economic growth initiatives of the Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality," said Irma Velazquez, MSc, CEO of EAWD.

"There is a growing need for additional, reliable sources of power and water generation worldwide, and South Africa is no exception. Through the Trioflex Incubator, the partnership between EAWD and KB Engineering brings the proven technology and engineering experience to create sustainable production of water and energy while also developing skills and creating jobs within our community to further our goal of eradicating poverty," said Thapelo Mokoena, CEO of Trioflex Incubator-Strategic Partner of Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality.

Me. TPM Lebenya, the Municipal Manager of Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality, thanked Trioflex Incubator and KB Engineering for arranging such an important meeting, and applauded Mr. Mokoena for vision and perseverance, as these interactions will go a long way in improving the economy of the district and livelihood of its people.

The Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality encompasses the six local municipalities of Dihlabeng, Maluti-A-Phofung, Mantsopa, Nketoana, Phumelela and Setsoto. It is committed to creating integrated, self-reliant and sustainable communities by improving living conditions and developing a conducive environment for business opportunities and job creation. Key priorities include sustainable infrastructure, local economic development, job creation, tourism, agriculture and rural development, social development, sports, arts and culture, community participation and financial viability.

"The interest and support from the local government in South Africa to work with local communities in the Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality to develop sources of sustainable energy and water is encouraging," said Norbert Kajüter, Managing Director, KB Engineering. "This cooperation and partnership will benefit communities going forward as we work with them on installation."

EAWD and KB Engineering are working collaboratively to develop turnkey sustainable energy and water production plans worldwide, including other areas of southern Africa, Southeast Asia, Central America, South America, North America and Europe.

About Energy and Water Development Corp

Energy and Water Development Corp. is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds water and energy systems out of already-existing, proven technologies, utilizing their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs). For more information, please visit www.energy-water.com.

About KB Engineering

The company KB Engineering was founded in 2018 by Norbert Ferdinand Kajüter and Rolf Barlag in Ibbenbüren, Germany. The company founders do have a mechanical background, each with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. KB Engineering is a global company responsible for sales activities for well-known international customers. The main business area of KB Engineering is the design of building material plants and the development of new, innovative products. The product areas in the building materials sector are mainly aerated concrete, sand-lime bricks, ceramic bricks, concrete and refractory products and insulation boards. KB Engineering is recognized for its close cooperation with clients as well as by its neutrality, since there is no supplier relationship. The company's core values are sustainability and trusting relationships with clients.

The mission of KB Engineering is to develop sustainable production facilities, with their own (regenerative) energy generation as far as possible. For more information, please visit www.kb-engineering.de.

About Trioflex Incubator

Trioflex Incubator is 100 % Black Owned and Managed, Trioflex is Accredited by QCTO as a Training Provider - ARTISAN DEVELOPMENT. Trioflex is also accredited by QCTO and Department of Higher Education and Training as TRADE TEST CENTRE. Trioflex is a Strategic Partner of Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality appointed to train Artisans and be a source of funding for unfunded projects as per DDM ONE PLAN. Trioflex Incubator secured a partnership with KB Engineering. Trioflex is also a business Incubator - developing entrepreneurs to become successful. Trioflex also secured the partnership with Department of Higher Education and Training as the technical partner, and through its partnership with KB Engineering, secured relationship with EAWD.

