Energy Transfer natgas pipeline shut after fire in Waverly, Ill.

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline operated by Energy Transfer and located south of Waverly, Illinois was shut after a fire early on Monday, the Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management agency said in a statement.

"Some residents were required to be evacuated from their homes for a brief period of time; however, everyone has been allowed to return," it added.

The fire was allowed to safely burn out and no injuries were reported, the office said.

"The emergency management team from Morgan County, Waverly Fire Department and Energy Transfer are currently working the incident," it said, adding that the cause of the fire will be investigated. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)