S&P/TSX composite edges higher Tuesday, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Tuesday despite weakness in metals and utilities stocks, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 16.71 points at 18,873.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.91 points at 33,052.87. The S&P 500 index was up 26.98 points at 4,193.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 61.76 points at 12,851.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.09 cents UScompared with 72.29 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was down US$1.29 at US$81.02 per barreland the December natural gas contract was up 22 cents at US$3.58 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$11.30 at US$1,994.30 an ounceand the December copper contract was down one cent at US$3.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press