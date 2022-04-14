Energy suppliers face investigation over claims they overcharged customers

Giulia Bottaro
·2 min read
smart meter energy
Energy suppliers are to be investigated by the industry watchdog over claims they have been overcharging customers amid a surge in prices.

Ofgem, the market regulator, said that there have been “troubling signs” that some companies have increased households' direct debits by more than necessary to cover a rise this month in the price cap, which this month surged by 54pc to £1,971. Some businesses may also have been directing customers to tariffs that are not in their best interests, it said.

Charging customers more than strictly necessary allows suppliers to build up a cash buffer in case wholesale prices surge again in the wake of the Ukraine crisis. The practice is banned because it is unfair to the consumer.

Ofgem is now launching a series of reviews to assess whether energy retailers are complying with requirements on how direct debits are handled and how much they are holding in customer credit balances.

Jonathan Brearley, the watchdog's chief executive, said: “In examining the gas crisis, we have identified one of the root causes of the failures of many of those suppliers who exited the market is related to the way that they have managed the money paid to them by customers.

“This is money that is intended to pay for energy, or collected to support the wider development of renewable energy.

“However, some suppliers have been using these balances to prop up their finances, enabling them to follow more risky business models with reduced financial resilience and higher likelihood of failure. If that supplier becomes insolvent, the cost of replacing those balances has to be picked up by other suppliers and ultimately all energy consumers.”

It comes after MPs on the business select committee heard complaints that suppliers were disproportionately increasing direct debits and forcing people onto more expensive fixed rate deals instead of the capped variable tariff.

Next week, the committee will quiz major UK suppliers over their handling of the energy crisis.

Chief executives from E.ON, EDF, ScottishPower and British Gas owner Centrica will take part in the meeting.

The bosses of Bulb and Avro will also be questioned over their management before the companies collapsed last year.
Avro folded owing £90m to customers and its failure is expected to cost consumers £700m.

Bulb remains operational as the Government seeks a buyer after it was effectively nationalised.

A total of 4.3m customers have been moved to alternative utility firms after 30 suppliers went bust.

Ofgem last month warned MPs that the string of failures could cost households some £2.4bn, as the suppliers that are still operating have had to buy more energy on the wholesale market to provide to the new customers.

