Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also up

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index close slightly higher, while U.S. stock markets also ended up to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 20.64 points at 19,800.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average ended up 43.04 points at 34,006.88. The S&P 500 index was up 17.38 points at 4,337.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 59.51 points at 13,271.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.23 cents compared with 74.27 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was down 35 cents at US$89.68 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.91 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$9 at US$1,936.60 and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press