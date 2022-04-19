Energy shift creates opening for 'world's largest batteries'

  • This undated photo provided by Consumers Energy shows an aerial view of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant near Ludington, Mich. The plant generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to a reservoir on top of a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/Consumers Energy)
    1/6

    World's Largest Batteries

    This undated photo provided by Consumers Energy shows an aerial view of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant near Ludington, Mich. The plant generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to a reservoir on top of a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/Consumers Energy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This undated photo provided by Consumers Energy shows an aerial view of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant near Ludington, Mich. The plant generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to a reservoir on top of a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/Consumers Energy)
    2/6

    World's Largest Batteries

    This undated photo provided by Consumers Energy shows an aerial view of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant near Ludington, Mich. The plant generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to a reservoir on top of a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/Consumers Energy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This undated photo provided by Consumers Energy shows an aerial view of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant near Ludington, Mich. The plant generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to a reservoir on top of a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/Consumers Energy)
    3/6

    World's Largest Batteries

    This undated photo provided by Consumers Energy shows an aerial view of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant near Ludington, Mich. The plant generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to a reservoir on top of a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/Consumers Energy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This photo taken from a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, shows the lower reservoir of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant on Jan. 31, 2022. The facility near Ludington, Mich., generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to the upper reservoir atop a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/John Flesher)
    4/6

    World's Largest Batteries

    This photo taken from a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, shows the lower reservoir of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant on Jan. 31, 2022. The facility near Ludington, Mich., generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to the upper reservoir atop a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/John Flesher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Eric Gustad, community affairs manager for Consumers Energy, looks into the upper reservoir of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant on Jan. 31, 2022. The facility near Ludington, Mich., generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to the upper reservoir atop a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/John Flesher)
    5/6

    World's Largest Batteries

    Eric Gustad, community affairs manager for Consumers Energy, looks into the upper reservoir of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant on Jan. 31, 2022. The facility near Ludington, Mich., generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to the upper reservoir atop a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/John Flesher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • There are 43 'Pumped Storage Plants' in the U.S., accounting for 95% of the nation’s utility-scale energy storage.
    6/6

    Worlds Largest Batteries

    There are 43 'Pumped Storage Plants' in the U.S., accounting for 95% of the nation’s utility-scale energy storage.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Consumers Energy shows an aerial view of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant near Ludington, Mich. The plant generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to a reservoir on top of a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/Consumers Energy)
This undated photo provided by Consumers Energy shows an aerial view of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant near Ludington, Mich. The plant generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to a reservoir on top of a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/Consumers Energy)
This undated photo provided by Consumers Energy shows an aerial view of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant near Ludington, Mich. The plant generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to a reservoir on top of a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/Consumers Energy)
This photo taken from a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, shows the lower reservoir of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant on Jan. 31, 2022. The facility near Ludington, Mich., generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to the upper reservoir atop a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Eric Gustad, community affairs manager for Consumers Energy, looks into the upper reservoir of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant on Jan. 31, 2022. The facility near Ludington, Mich., generates electricity by pumping water from Lake Michigan to the upper reservoir atop a bluff, then releasing it through giant turbines as needed. Advocates of pumped storage call such facilities the "world's largest batteries." (AP Photo/John Flesher)
There are 43 'Pumped Storage Plants' in the U.S., accounting for 95% of the nation’s utility-scale energy storage.
JOHN FLESHER
·7 min read

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — Sprawled like a gigantic swimming pool atop a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan is an asphalt-and-clay pond holding enough water to produce electricity for 1.6 million households.

It's part of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant, which uses simple technology: Water is piped from a lower reservoir — the lake, in this case — to an upper one, then released downhill through supersized turbines.

Supporters call these systems “the world's largest batteries" because they hold vast amounts of potential energy for use when needed for the power grid.

The hydropower industry considers pumped storage the best answer to a question hovering over the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy to address climate change: where to get power when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing.

“I wish we could build 10 more of these. I love 'em," Eric Gustad, community affairs manager for Consumers Energy, said during a tour of the Ludington facility.

But the utility based in Jackson, Michigan, has no such plans. Environmental and logistical challenges and potential costs in the billions led Consumers to sell another would-be site near the lake years ago. It's now upgrading the existing plant with co-owner DTE Energy.

Constructing a new one “doesn't make financial sense," Gustad said. “Unless we get some help from the state or federal government, I don't see it happening any time soon."

STUCK IN NEUTRAL

The company's decision illustrates the challenges facing pumped storage in the U.S., where these systems account for about 93% of utility-scale energy in reserve. While analysts foresee soaring demand for power storage, the industry's growth has lagged for decades.

The nation has 43 pumped storage facilities with a combined capacity of 22 gigawatts, the output of that many nuclear plants. Yet just one small operation has been added since 1995 — and it's unknown how many of more than 90 planned can overcome economic, regulatory and logistical barriers that force long delays.

Three projects have obtained licenses from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, but none are being built. Developers of a long-planned Oregon facility expect work to begin in 2023. A Montana company that got a license five years ago needs a utility to operate the plant and buy its storage capacity before construction starts.

By contrast, more than 60 are being built worldwide, mostly in Europe, India, China and Japan.

“The permitting process is crazy,” Malcolm Woolf, president of the National Hydropower Association, complained during a January hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, saying it involves too many agencies.

Although FERC permits new facilities and relicenses existing ones, other federal, state and tribal offices have roles, spokesperson Celeste Miller said. “Every project is unique. All have various case-specific issues,” she said.

The industry says an investment tax credit similar to what solar and wind get would give pumped storage a fairer shot. President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan calls for the tax break but is stuck in Congress.

Pumped storage dates from the early 1930s. But most systems were built decades later to warehouse excess electricity from nuclear plants and release it when needed.

The storage facilities also serve as a safety net in sudden power interruptions. When a New England nuclear unit tripped offline in 2020, Woolf said, “the lights in Boston didn't flicker” because two pumped storage stations provided backup power.

While nuclear, coal and natural gas plants can operate continuously, wind and solar can't — so the market for reserve power likely will grow. National Renewable Energy Laboratory models show U.S. storage capacity may rise fivefold by 2050.

“We’re going to bring hundreds of gigawatts of clean energy onto the grid over the next few years and we need to be able to use that energy wherever and whenever it’s needed,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last year.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Using computer mapping, Australian National University engineers identified more than 600,000 “potentially feasible” pumped storage sites worldwide — including 32,000 in the U.S. — that could store 100 times the energy needed to support a global renewable electricity network.

But the study didn't examine whether sites would meet environmental or cultural protection standards or be commercially viable. Its website acknowledged, “Many or even most ... may prove to be unsuitable."

Environmentalists are cool toward pumped storage because reservoirs typically are formed by hydropower dams, which block fish pathways, damage water quality and emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Also, most plants continuously draw water from rivers.

But recent designs envision “closed-loop” systems that tap a surface or underground supply, then repeatedly cycle that water between reservoirs. Water would be added only to make up for evaporation or leaks.

The Hydropower Reform Coalition, representing conservation groups, says it might support such projects under “very limited circumstances.”

Yet some are drawing resistance, including the Goldendale Energy Storage Project in Washington state. It would pipe water between two 60-acre (24.3-hectare) reservoirs on opposite sides of a hill.

The facility could power nearly 500,000 homes for up to 12 hours, according to Rye Development, spearheading the project. It's seeking FERC licensing and is scheduled to go online in 2028.

State regulators denied a water quality permit, requesting more information, which the company is providing with a new application this spring. Environmental groups fear harm to wetlands and wildlife habitat, while tribes say the project would encroach on a sacred site.

“What are we willing to sacrifice to get this technology online?" said Bridget Moran, an associate director of American Rivers.

Developers say the project would include cleanup of the polluted lower reservoir area.

The U.S. Department of Energy has launched a web-based tool to help developers find the best locations.

A recent Michigan Technological University study identified hundreds of abandoned U.S. mines that could host pumped storage, with upper reservoirs at or near the surface and lower ones below ground.

They are close enough to transmission and distribution infrastructure and to solar and wind generating facilities, the report says.

“All these holes in the ground are ready to go," said study co-leader Roman Sidortsov, an energy policy associate professor.

But while some decommissioned mines might be better for the environment, a project in New York's Essex County stalled over water pollution concerns.

COMPETITIVE FUTURE

As the market for stored energy grows, new technologies are emerging.

Texas-based Quidnet Energy has developed a pumped storage offshoot that forces water underground, holds it amid rock layers and releases it to power turbines. The company announced a project in March with San Antonio's municipal utility.

Energy Vault, a Swiss startup, devised a crane powered by renewable energy to lift and stack 35-ton bricks. When energy is needed, the bricks are lowered by cables that spin a generator.

For now, batteries are the leading competitor to pumped storage plants, which can generate power for eight to 16 hours. Lithium-ion batteries typically last up to four hours but longer-duration ones are in the works.

“Are we going to get to the point where an eight-hour battery is cheaper than a pumped storage plant? That’s the billion-dollar question,” said Paul Denholm, an analyst with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Pumped storage will remain a key player, but the cumbersome process for building new plants hampers expansion, said Jason Burwen, a vice president of American Clean Power, a wind and solar trade association.

“Given how fast the electric industry is changing, it’s hard to go with a solution that’s 10 to 15 years away,” he said.

Yet a 2016 Energy Department report said the U.S. network has a potential for 36 gigawatts of new pumped storage capacity.

Atlanta-based Southern Co. is among companies upgrading equipment to boost output at existing plants while looking at potential new sites, General Manager Herbie Johnson said.

“We don’t think pumped storage is the be-all, end-all but it’s a vital part of our storage future,” said Cameron Schilling, vice president of markets for the hydropower association. “You can’t decarbonize the system without it.”

___

Follow John Flesher on Twitter: @JohnFlesher

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Avalanche take top seed in West, beating Hurrcicanes 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice, Ben Meyers added a goal in his NHL debut and the Colorado Avalanche took the top seed in the Western Conference, beating the Carolina Hurrcicanes 7-4 on Saturday night. Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen also scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots to help Colorado run its winning streak to nine straight. The Avalanche have amassed an NHL-best 116 points this season. They’re two away from tying the 2000-01 Stanley Cup squad for po

  • Fred VanVleet on foul trouble, how Raptors can respond in Game 2

    Fred VanVleet battled foul trouble all night in Game 1 of the Raptors’ first-round series with the 76ers and shared his thoughts about some of the calls that went against him. The point guard also discussed how Toronto can respond in the next game, and what conclusions to draw from Game 1, if any. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Former NHL pest Sean Avery causes fuss in New York courtroom

    Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.