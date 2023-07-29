Energy security: Rishi Sunak to meet leaders over energy security plans

The government is committed to new oil and gas licences in the North Sea

The prime minister will emphasise the need to strengthen Britain's energy security when he meets industry leaders this week.

Rishi Sunak is to set out details of government's plans for the UK's fossil fuel and green industries.

It comes as some Conservative MPs have been calling for a rethink of the government's green policies.

Environmental groups have expressed "deep alarm" at reports the government may water down its green commitments.

Anger over London Mayor Sadiq Khan's plans to extend the capital's ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) was widely seen as helping seal victory for the Conservatives in the Uxbridge by-election.

Both Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have urged Mr Khan to reflect on the Ulez rollout amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

With intense heatwaves worldwide this month prompting climate change warnings, the backlash against Ulez has propelled net zero to the top of the UK's political agenda.

Along with Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps, the PM will meet senior representatives from the oil and gas, renewable and nuclear industries over the week.

The government hopes the meetings will ensure the UK is making the most of opportunities to boost its energy infrastructure, and drive forward measures "to safeguard energy security and reduce reliance on hostile states".

It said Mr Sunak will set out how the UK's industry expertise will create jobs, grow the British economy and "ensure tyrants like [Russian president] Putin can never again use energy as a weapon to blackmail the UK".

The measures include investment to "put powering up Britain from Britain first", making the most of the UK's resources and reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

And support for British innovation in new industries such as carbon capture and storage, and new renewables technologies.

The government, despite alarm from climate campaigners, is also committed to new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.

In its energy security strategy, published in March, the government said it was committed to further oil and gas exploration to "minimise our reliance on overseas imports".

Calling energy security "national security", Mr Shapps said: "Since Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine the government has driven Putin from our energy market, paid around half of a typical family's energy bill and grown our economy by driving forward major energy projects.

"This week we will go even further. Forging ahead with critical measures to power up Britain from Britain, including supporting our invaluable oil and gas industry, making the most of our home-grown energy sources and backing British innovation in renewables."

Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said families and businesses were paying the price, in higher energy bills, of "13 years of failed Tory energy policy".

"Labour will take no lessons from the party that banned onshore wind, crashed the market for solar, stalled energy efficiency, haven't got any new nuclear plants started, and left us at the mercy of tyrants across the world."

Jamie Peters, climate coordinator at Friends of the Earth, said ending the UK's "reliance" on fossil fuels was the "only sensible and effective way" of increasing energy security.

"The UK is blessed with huge renewable energy resources, offshore and onshore, and we should be making better use of these for long-term security and economic prosperity.

"With parts of the world literally on fire, we need our politicians to show bolder leadership on cutting emissions - not more dither and delay."