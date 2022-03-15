Energy security concerns and surging prices could give coal industry a new lease on life

·4 min read
Bad quality coal is picked out at a small depot near a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, in October 2015. Thermal coal, which is burned in power plants to produce electricity, was already experiencing prices and consumption on the rise last year. (Jason Lee/Reuters - image credit)
Bad quality coal is picked out at a small depot near a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, in October 2015. Thermal coal, which is burned in power plants to produce electricity, was already experiencing prices and consumption on the rise last year. (Jason Lee/Reuters - image credit)

The chief executive of an American coal company couldn't find the words to describe how commodity prices in his industry have increased to sky-high levels.

The value of coal has increased 10-fold, from about $50 US per tonne to $500 over a two-month span, said Ernie Thrasher with Xcoal Energy & Resources, while on stage at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston last week.

"There's just not enough to go around," he said.

"People are scrambling."

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has had an impact on many commodities, from oil to wheat, but the ripple effect may be the most substantial for the coal industry. The surging price and energy security concerns around the globe could provide a new lease on life for the least-liked fossil fuel.

European countries, in particular, are desperate for energy as they try to reduce their reliance on imports of Russian commodities.

Kyle Bakx/CBC
Kyle Bakx/CBC

Thermal coal, which is burned in power plants to produce electricity, was already experiencing a comeback of sorts last year with prices and consumption on the rise. The Russian invasion in recent weeks has resulted in an extra jolt to the sector.

For many years, there has been a lack of investment into the industry as a whole, said Thrasher, CEO of Xcoal. That's affecting production at mines as well as the availability of other equipment, like coal-carrying train cars.

"Everything we read about is: 'coal is not going to be here in 10 years,'" he said.

"I don't want to be jocular about this, but if you have 'coal' in your company name, you have a hard time opening a bank account to put money in the bank, let alone taking money out of the bank."

Trasher said the industry often has to borrow money at high interest rates from private equity firms and other sources of financing.

One of the goals of the UN climate conference in November was to "consign coal to history" because of its high levels of pollution.

The amount of coal-fired electricity declined three per cent in 2019 globally and by 4.6 per cent in 2020, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). However, the trend reversed in 2021 as coal generation was up 15 per cent in the first half of the year.

Europe's energy needs

Rising natural gas prices were one reason for coal's reversing fortunes in 2021. Now, prices are surging primarily because of energy security concerns in Europe.

Several countries in the European Union (EU) are planning to phase-out coal-fired power plants in the coming years, in favour of natural gas-fired facilities and renewable power, as they try to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In recent weeks, however, those plans are being re-considered because Europe relies heavily on Russia for natural gas.

"Europeans are looking at coal and thinking, 'Actually, it might be easier if we rely on coal a little bit longer as we start to reduce our dependency on gas,'" said Coralie Laurencin, a London-based senior director at S&P Global, focusing on European power, natural gas, coal and renewables, during the CERAWeek conference.

Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE
Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

There are several coal-fired power plants that are slated for closure by 2030 in Europe, she said, and those closures could be delayed.

On average, natural gas power plants produce 50 per cent less emissions compared to coal, according to the IEA.

The EU unveiled a plan last week to reduce Russian natural gas imports by two-thirds within the next 12 months and end the reliance on all Russian fossil fuels "well before" 2030.

Currently, Russia produces about 40 per cent of the EU's natural gas supply, and also provides 70 per cent of thermal coal imports.

Price outlook

If tougher sanctions targeting Russian coal are introduced or if there is a physical disruption to the Russian rail terminals or ports, then "the sky's the limit" on how high prices could climb, according to Rystad Energy research.

"There is simply an almost complete absence of surplus thermal coal available globally," said Steve Hulton, vice-president of coal at Rystad Energy, in a statement.

Last month, Vancouver-based miner Teck Resources posted a record-high fourth quarter profit of nearly $1.49 billion compared with a loss of $464 million a year earlier. Despite the boost in revenue from its coal production, company executives said they planned to sell a stake in those operations as a step toward Teck's goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"Both coal and oilsands will be a lower percentage of the portfolio," chief executive Don Lindsay told analysts on a conference call.

"We love the (coal) business. As you can see, it's a tremendous cash generation business."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Comox teenager wins grueling Arctic Ultra race

    An 18-year-old from Comox, B.C., won the Arctic Ultra endurance test earlier this month, a contest that dubs itself the "toughest, windiest, and coldest ultra foot race in the world." Rio Crystal was the youngest competitor and the only Canadian competing in the race. Officially called the 6633 Arctic Ultra, the race spans 400 kilometres and more than 3,600 metres of elevation change. It runs through some of the most extreme landscapes on Earth, with temperatures dropping as low as –40 C. Taking

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.