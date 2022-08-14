Energy sector ‘wargaming very serious scenarios’ ahead of winter

Some UK energy stations are preparing to hold emergency drills ahead of the winter amid fears supplies could be tight this winter.

Insiders at two power stations said they were preparing to “wargame” emergency plans, with possible drills taking place in September and October.

As part of the exercise, they could be asked to switch gas stations off in order to ease high network demand, the Independent reports.

“We’re wargaming very serious scenarios. These are not unlikely scenarios,” one senior official involved with energy planning said.

“The reality is it’s going to be a very tight winter,” said Nick Wye, director at energy consultancy firm Waters Wye Associates.