North American stock markets rebound as weaker U.S. dollar pushes commodities higher

TORONTO — North American stock markets rebounded from last week's Fed-induced losses as a falling U.S. dollar prompted a commodities rally.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 156.77 points at 20,156.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 586.89 points or 1.8 per cent at 33,876.97. The S&P 500 index was up 58.34 points at 4,224.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 111.10 points at 14,141.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.80 cents US compared with 80.52 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was up US$1.83 at US$73.12 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 2.4 cents at US$3.19 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$13.90 at US$1,782.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 2.7 cents at US$4.18 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press